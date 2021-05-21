Vaccine clinics to be held for migrant communities in Omaha

Getting vaccinated has become fairly easy but some members of the community can face barriers when trying to get vaccinated. To help, three area organizations are partnering to vaccinate Guatemalan immigrants and other members of migrant communities in the metro.

Ixim, One World Community Health Centers and Notre Dame Sisters are coordinating the effort and will be holding a vaccination clinic on Sunday from 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

For those wondering what’s required of those seeking a vaccination, organizers said “no appointment, ID, or any information is required to get the vaccine; anyone and everyone is welcome. You will fill out a basic admission form before you are vaccinated.”

If you can’t make the Sunday clinic, another vaccine clinic is scheduled on Saturday at the Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha, located at 819 South 22nd Street, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

No ID is required and people can register on-site for this clinic as well.

