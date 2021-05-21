This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: Crypto Scam Time

The new podcast series “Killer Role,” from the long-running TV newsmagazine “Dateline NBC,” begins—as we would hope—with lugubrious pizzazz. “The Siskiyou mountain range of southwestern Oregon is a land of misty peaks and deep gorges, dirt roads that lead to nowhere,” its host, Keith Morrison, says, in sonorous, buttery tones. Soft acoustic guitar ambles in; Morrison describes “thick and rain-drenched forests” and myths “as persistent as the rain.” “Dateline” has five correspondents, and Morrison, seventy-three, is perhaps its most iconic: tall, white-haired, genteel, and abundantly expressive, with a manner at once entirely showbiz and entirely sincere. His introductions, which are particularly cinematic, often guide us to scenic American communities with danger lurking in the shadows. Here, a 911 call is heard: a gun has gone off and a woman is in trouble. “Oh, yes,” Morrison purrs. “A lot of trouble, which you’ll hear about soon enough. But not quite yet. Best to hear a story first. . . . a tale at once unbelievable and absolutely true.”