newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: Crypto Scam Time

By Vulture Editors
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe true-crime podcast universe is ever expanding. We’re here to make it a bit smaller and a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the noteworthy and the exceptional. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists will pick their favorites.

www.vulture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Rader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcaster#Insect#Serial Podcast#Serial Killers#Episodes#Exit Scam#The Bitcoin Exchange#New York Magazine#Jensen Holes#The West Memphis Three#Wicked Words#True Crime Fans#Podcasts#Cryptocurrency Passwords#Powerful Cryptocurrency#Cybercrime#Two Factor Identification#Listeners#Techies#Universe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
Related
Indianapolis, INradioworld.com

True Crime Sound Design on “Anatomy of Murder”

True-crime podcasts, by the nature of the stories they tell, tend to be underscored with tense and ominous sounds. While each episode of the “Anatomy of Murder” podcast, produced by Indianapolis, Ind.-based Audiochuck, deals with dark themes and details, there is also plenty of room for light, says executive producer Sumit David.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Impersonators Steal Millions in Crypto Scams

The FTC has been inundated with complaints from people who have lost millions in crypto scams over the past several months. Scammers impersonating well-known personalities, celebrities, and politicians on Twitter copy their profile pictures and choose handles similar to the real accounts. According to the FTC, fraudsters pretending to be Elon Musk made more than $2 million. However, the estimates put that number closer to $5 million.
Cell PhonesGovernment Technology

This app uses what tech to let users solve true crime cases?

If you’re a fan of true crime, then this smartphone game is for you. Developed by True Crime Mysteries, “Eastern Market Murder” is a location-based augmented reality game in which players solve a real-life true crime case in the actual location where it happened. “Eastern Market Murder” takes place in...
Fraud Crimesbeincrypto.com

Elon Musk SNL Crypto Scam Victims Beg FTC for Help

Consumers scammed by fraudulent cryptocurrency giveaways during Elon Musk’s SNL performance are requesting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) help them recover their money. During Elon Musk’s performance on Saturday Night Live on May 8, fraudsters impersonating him posted fraudulent giveaways online. Some cryptocurrency holders were lured into sending funds to unknown accounts with the assurance of receiving back a higher return. Reported losses amount to over $2 million, although initial estimates were as high as $5 million.
Fraud CrimesDaily Journal

Scam of the Week: Credential Scam with a Clever Twist

If you try logging in to an account, but get a “wrong password” error what do you do? You will probably try typing the same password again. But if that does not work, do you try another one of your passwords? Then another, and another? Cybercriminals have a clever new scam that takes advantage of this exact behavior.
MarketsCoinDesk

QuadrigaCX: An Exit Scam or Just a Crypto Tragedy?

The QuadrigaCX saga, first broken by our colleague Nik De and still not finished, could be a dark detective novel: Gerald Cotten, a CEO of a cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX, reportedly dies in India, the crypto wallets are empty and his widow inherits a mind-blowing fortune, while users are trying to get their money back in court for years (the case is still ongoing).
TV Seriessgmagazine.com

The best true crime docuseries to binge on Netflix

A now vastly popular genre in entertainment today, true crime docuseries which spotlight gruesome murders in history are haunting yet intriguing. If you’re drawn to these spooky stories, then check out the following shows worth binge watching on Netflix. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. Conspiracy theories and...
Fraud Crimesthedechained.com

Crypto Scam: Argentinian Police Detains Two

The subject of cryptocurrencies has continued to gain the attention of Argentineans on a wide scale leading scammers to capitalize on the ignorance of the Argentine population. Local police in the country have begun active operations to fish out crypto fraudsters, recently clamping down on two individuals operating a pyramid...
StocksAdWeek

Is Crypto Dead? Last Week Was Tough

For crypto speculators, newbies and “get rich quick” thrill-seekers, last week was tough. The Chinese government re-signaled its displeasure with bitcoin and all things crypto, the IRS announced it is going to do what it can to tax every possible crypto transaction, and Elon Musk tweeted, scaring the hell out of people who pay attention to him. Panic ensued. When it was over, Wednesday’s crypto crash vaporized about $1 trillion of market value.
Marketsprotocol.com

Crypto’s crazy week

Good morning! This Sunday, here's your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from a wild week for Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Coinbase, to all the revelations from a new book about Jeff Bezos and Amazon. Best of Protocol. Patent trolls are circling...
TV & Videosktswblog.net

The Obsession with True Crime

What started as a small Mukbang channel has evolved into an entire true crime empire, as Youtube personality, Stephanie Soo, discusses real-life tragedies and cold cases with over two million viewers. I first came across Soo’s channel over a year ago during my sophomore year. I was immediately drawn in...
ComicsThe Stranger

This Week's Comics: Time-Traveling Crime, Crime After Death, and Cozy Crime

Look, sometimes I just like everything, all right?. I don’t want you to think I’m one of those critics who writes insincerely positive reviews because I get a kick out of seeing myself quoted on posters or covers. I can be harsh, too! Just not right now, because this is the first week that all three of my recommended comic books are of five-star quality.
Public Safetybitcoin.com

Ciphertrace Report Shows Crypto Crime Moving to Defi

Ciphertrace, a blockchain analytics company, has announced that crypto-related crimes have moved to the realm of decentralized finance (defi) apps and protocols. Now, the impact these hacks and exploits represent is way bigger than the one classic hacks to centralized exchanges and other scams do, according to their latest “Cryptocurrency Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Report.”
Posted by
Jacob Willis

Los Angeles Author on the Power of Podcasting

I recently had the opportunity to chat with Los Angeles resident Case Lane. Case is a speaker, entrepreneur and consultant. She also has a podcast called The Ready Entrepreneur and is the author of the book Podcast Discoveries. I'm going to share the highlights of our conversation where Case shares how we can utilize podcasting to help grow our business as well as how you to be a great podcast host and guest.
Hip HopPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Nigerian hip hop lyrics put cybercrime in a good light

Along with its many benefits, the internet has brought the world a new risk – cybercrime. Cybercrimes are offences that intentionally harm victims in various ways using telecommunications networks. One report estimates the global annual cost of cybercrime would reach US$6 trillion at the end of 2021. It’s a major...
TV SeriesThe New Yorker

Why “Dateline” Remains the True-Crime King

The new podcast series “Killer Role,” from the long-running TV newsmagazine “Dateline NBC,” begins—as we would hope—with lugubrious pizzazz. “The Siskiyou mountain range of southwestern Oregon is a land of misty peaks and deep gorges, dirt roads that lead to nowhere,” its host, Keith Morrison, says, in sonorous, buttery tones. Soft acoustic guitar ambles in; Morrison describes “thick and rain-drenched forests” and myths “as persistent as the rain.” “Dateline” has five correspondents, and Morrison, seventy-three, is perhaps its most iconic: tall, white-haired, genteel, and abundantly expressive, with a manner at once entirely showbiz and entirely sincere. His introductions, which are particularly cinematic, often guide us to scenic American communities with danger lurking in the shadows. Here, a 911 call is heard: a gun has gone off and a woman is in trouble. “Oh, yes,” Morrison purrs. “A lot of trouble, which you’ll hear about soon enough. But not quite yet. Best to hear a story first. . . . a tale at once unbelievable and absolutely true.”
Internetcryptoglobe.com

Mark Zuckberg Posts a Photo of ‘Bitcoin’ on Facebook

On Monday (May 10), Facebook Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg got the crypto community excited by posting a photo of two of his goats, one of which is named “Bitcoin”. Here is a tweet that has a screenshot of this post:. Of course, the reason for this excitement was...