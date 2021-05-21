Coming soon: Season 2 of Return Game: Birds, 'Boys, and Bad Blood

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 2022 NFL draft order projections: Predicting top 10 picks, why the Jets will have No. 1 - ESPN+. 8. Philadelphia Eagles. A team that looked deep across the board a year ago now looks just all-around drained on both offense and defense. Some players aged. Some are gone. Some were never as good as expected. The Eagles don’t project to be particularly terrible in any area. They just don’t project to be good anywhere, either. Philadelphia’s projections for offense, defense and special teams all fall between 23rd and 26th in the league. On offense, there are questions about whether Jalen Hurts can truly mature into an NFL-level passer. On defense, the front line is still strong, but the linebacker corps is very weak and there are questions in the secondary, where a number of young defensive backs never quite developed as expected. Best-case scenario: Hurts has a strong year, with Jalen Reagor developing in his second season and DeVonta Smith exploding onto the league as a rookie. Darius Slay has a big season shutting down the opponent’s top receiver, and the quality of the defensive line makes up for questions in the rest of the secondary. Plus, the Eagles finally have good health after a couple of years struggling with injuries. If the Dallas offense and Washington defense don’t produce as advertised, the Eagles then could win the NFC East. [BLG Note: FO has the Giants getting two picks in the first six picks with NYG at No. 4 and the Bears at No. 6.]