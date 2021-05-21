Flood Warning issued for Newton by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Bon Wier. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 34.3 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 34.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.5 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Expect several secondary roads in the Merryville and Bon Wier areas near the river to be closed. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Bon Wier 30.0 34.3 Fri 8 pm CDT 34.5 34.3 33.6

Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas West central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fred, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kirbyville, Fred, Magnolia Springs, Roganville, Mt. Union and Bleakwood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Newton County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAUREGARD NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 806 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Devils Pocket, or 8 miles north of Deweyville, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include De Quincy, Fields, Wrights Settlement, Devils Pocket, Oretta and Lunita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.