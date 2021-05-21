Box Office: ‘F9’ Pushes ‘Fast Saga’ Past $6 Billion Global

Which long-running horror franchise might notch $2 billion? Which superhero brand is racing toward a $1 billion-per-movie average? Find out below!. Even in a skewed summer season, one where quite a few of the biggest would-be theatricals have moved out of summer 2021 (The Matrix 4, Jurassic World: Dominion, Top Gun: Maverick, etc.) or been sent to a streaming platform (Cinderella, Infinite, Luca, etc.), there are a number of new installments in old(er) franchises. So, if all goes as hoped and the various theatrical releases actually gross something approximating “close to normal,” Covid-curves notwithstanding, we could see, well, let’s take a look at which franchises could notch commercial milestones this summer.