newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Box Office: ‘F9’ Pushes ‘Fast Saga’ Past $6 Billion Global

By Scott Mendelson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

F9 got off to a blistering start in China on Friday, earning $59.3 million on its opening day, including $9.17 million in midnight previews. While not as large a single-day gross as Fate of the Furious’ $68 million Friday in 2017 (from $8.7 million in previews), it’s very much “close enough” considering Covid-related variables, a four-year gap between installments and the still-uncertain (but more optimistic as of now) picture for Hollywood franchise titles earning big bucks amid a Chinese marketplace ruled by local biggies. The Justin Lin-directed installment, pitting Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto against his evil/estranged brother played by John Cena, earned 15.5% of its opening day gross at midnight, compared to 12.8% for Fate of the Furious.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

186K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fast Saga#Fast And Furious#Fast Five#Fast Furious 6#Worldwide Box Office#Film Star#Series Premiere#Covid#Chinese#North American#Avengers#Douban#Infinity War#Transformers#Genisys#Apocalypse#Fast Furious 10#Detective Chinatown#F9#Raw Global Grosses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Country
China
Related
MoviesHollywood Reporter

box office

Box Office: Jason Statham’s ‘Wrath of Man’ No. 1 With $8M. Jason Statham starrer Wrath of Man easily won the weekend box office with a pleasing domestic debut of $8.1 million. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film is from United Artists Releasing and…. Cinemark Reports $208M Loss: “We Are Now...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Summer Could Mean New Box Office Milestones For Marvel, DC, ‘The Fast Saga’ And More

Which long-running horror franchise might notch $2 billion? Which superhero brand is racing toward a $1 billion-per-movie average? Find out below!. Even in a skewed summer season, one where quite a few of the biggest would-be theatricals have moved out of summer 2021 (The Matrix 4, Jurassic World: Dominion, Top Gun: Maverick, etc.) or been sent to a streaming platform (Cinderella, Infinite, Luca, etc.), there are a number of new installments in old(er) franchises. So, if all goes as hoped and the various theatrical releases actually gross something approximating “close to normal,” Covid-curves notwithstanding, we could see, well, let’s take a look at which franchises could notch commercial milestones this summer.
MoviesForbes

Box Office: The Blockbusters And Question Marks Of Summer 2021

I’m pretty comfortable predicting that this summer’s theatrical movie season will be the weirdest summer movie season since last summer’s movie season. No, theaters won’t be closed worldwide while the few open indie multiplexes and drive-ins try to subsist on nostalgic re-releases and arthouse horror flicks. However, the theatrical offerings are a set of mostly B-level franchise entries amid a few A-level tentpoles. Even with the emphasis on franchises and IP, that makes this summer feel like a distinctly early 1990’s season.
Deadline

‘Wrath Of Man’ Drives To $56M Global; ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Hops Past $20M Ahead Of Monday UK Bow – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: A significant week is ahead at the international box office as Universal’s F9 starts its engines in a handful of major markets including China, Russia and Korea — and as the UK and France will reopen cinemas after a roughly seven-month shutdown. In the meantime, Fast & Furious franchise alum Jason Statham’s Wrath Of Man was the main overseas Hollywood title this session, lifting its offshore cume to $41.4M for $56M global. After opening on a non-traditional Monday in China last week, the Miramax title from director Guy Ritchie rolled up an $18.5M take there through Sunday, landing in 3rd place for the FSS weekend.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Box Office: ‘F9’ Eyes Massive $150 Million-Plus Debut Overseas

“F9” could send the box office into overdrive when it debuts overseas this weekend. The latest entry in Universal’s high-octane franchise, which opens in Korea, Hong Kong, the Middle East, Russia and China in the coming days, is expected to bring in at least $150 million to $180 million at the international box office. Industry analysts are offering a wide range, which could balloon even higher, because it’s hard to track initial grosses in foreign markets even when the world isn’t rebounding from a pandemic. As different parts of the globe recover from COVID-19 at different paces, it’s especially challenging to forecast box office ticket sales.
MoviesScreendaily

China box office: ‘Wrath Of Man’ grosses $17.5m in first week

Hollywood films made a reappearance at the China box office over the weekend May 14-16, according to figures from Artisan Gateway, with both Guy Ritchie’s Wrath Of Man and the re-release of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King entering the top five. Wrath Of Man, an...
MoviesGamespot

Spiral Tops The Weekend Box Office With Tepid $8.7 Million Debut

As more cinemas begin reopening around the country, the last weekend of new releases were off to a slow start at the North American box office. Spiral: From the Book of Saw only managed to earn $8.7 million, well below the $10-$15 million it was originally projected to make. Interestingly, Spiral's debut still makes for a sixth number one opening for a Saw movie, although this achievement comes amidst different circumstances, lukewarm reviews, and very little competition in its way due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
MoviesDeadline

‘F9’ In Gear For $160M+ Early Overseas Launch – International Box Office Preview

The Toretto family will be back in action this week as Universal’s F9 speeds into early offshore release beginning in Korea and Hong Kong on Wednesday, followed by Russia and the Middle East on Thursday and China on Friday. In those markets combined, F9 is looking to drive off with an opening weekend in the $160M-$180M range, industry sources believe, though it could go higher. Even on the low-end of the projected estimates, it would be the biggest international box office opening of a Hollywood film during the pandemic era.
Movieswfav951.com

Box Office Rebound Slows With ‘Spiral’

Spiral: From the Book of Saw brought in $8.7 million domestically, well under the $150-$15 million expected. The horror flick stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, and it’s the 6th No. 1 opening for a Saw film. Angelina Jolie‘s Those Who Wish Me Dead opened with $2.5 million.
MoviesBenzinga

'Spiral: From The Book Of Saw' To Top Weekend Box Office As Theaters Rebound

After almost a year of uncertain times due to the COVID-19 crisis, "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw" is the first major movie to kick off the summer blockbuster season. What Happened: "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw," a Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGFA) and Twisted Pictures movie, is expected to make close to $15 million in U.S. ticket sales this weekend. According to the research from Boxoffice Pro, the movie is expected to boost the overall box office, making it one of its strongest weekends in 2021.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Fast and Furious 9 reviews: Critics call F9 ‘big and wild’ but ‘painfully old-fashioned’

Fast and Furious 9 is the tenth film in the franchise after the first eight, and its spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto has reunited his team to save the world, drink Corona and hang out with his family. The film’s Asian release has given critics their first glimpse of the film, which The Hollywood Reporter says “sounds more fun than it is.”
Movies/Film

‘F9’ Early Buzz: This Sequel is the Biggest and Most Bombastic ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie Yet

Even though it’s still over a month away from hitting theaters, the first critical reactions and reviews to the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise have already sped onto the web. In case the most recently released trailer for F9 wasn’t enough of an indicator, this sequel gets bigger and more ridiculous than any of the previous installments, and it sounds like it will give fans exactly what they’ve come to expect from the completely over-the-top action franchise.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fast and Furious 9 is sweeping the Korean box office

Fast and Furious 9 is off to a good start with its box office in Korea. The film is expected to be a hit in theaters. Due to what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic, the film industry is turned upside down and faces great inconvenience. So far, many films had to delay their premieres, others were launched on platforms and those that opted for the cinema … did not have a surprising box office. But Fast and Furious 9 is sweeping its box office in Korea.
MoviesScreendaily

‘F9’ races to $127m international, pushes franchise past $6bn global

Universal’s F9 has raced past $100m in China and reached $127m at the international box office through Saturday (May 22), pushing the Fast franchise past the $6bn global mark. The tentpole continued to break records and remains on track for a $160m-plus opening weekend from eight markets. China has delivered...