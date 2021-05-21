Box Office: ‘F9’ Pushes ‘Fast Saga’ Past $6 Billion Global
F9 got off to a blistering start in China on Friday, earning $59.3 million on its opening day, including $9.17 million in midnight previews. While not as large a single-day gross as Fate of the Furious’ $68 million Friday in 2017 (from $8.7 million in previews), it’s very much “close enough” considering Covid-related variables, a four-year gap between installments and the still-uncertain (but more optimistic as of now) picture for Hollywood franchise titles earning big bucks amid a Chinese marketplace ruled by local biggies. The Justin Lin-directed installment, pitting Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto against his evil/estranged brother played by John Cena, earned 15.5% of its opening day gross at midnight, compared to 12.8% for Fate of the Furious.www.forbes.com