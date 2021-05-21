newsbreak-logo
Allen Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 18.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 18.2 feet, Carpenter`s Bridge Road is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Whisky Chitto Creek Mittie 15.0 18.0 Fri 8 pm CDT 18.9 18.7 18.4

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for residents located between 7563 and 8033 US Highway 171 in the DeRidder area. For questions, call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.