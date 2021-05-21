newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Acadia Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 17.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 5.8 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 17.3 Fri 8 pm CDT 16.6 13.4 9.5

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evangeline, LA
County
Acadia Parish, LA
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
County
Saint Landry Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Eunice, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neches River#Calcasieu River#Pine Island#Extreme Weather#Flooding In Texas#West Texas#Salt Lake#Acadia#Sam Houston Jones#The Bayou Des Cannes#St Landry#Flood Stage#Www Weather Gov#Rosepine Village Creek#Houston#Salt Water#Target Area#Severity#Stg#Fld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 4.3 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Monday was 4.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 4.3 feet. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.3 Mon 9 am CDT 4.2 4.1 4.0
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Morse, Mire, Indian Bayou, Lyons Point, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 81 and 96. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Saint Landry Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for St. Landry, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Landry; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana East central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 328 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles south of Krotz Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Krotz Springs around 400 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 328 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jennings, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Jefferson Davis and northwestern Acadia Parishes, including the following locations... Hathaway. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Saint Landry Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Landry A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ST. LANDRY PARISH At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Washington, or near Opelousas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Port Barre around 325 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS AND NORTHWESTERN ACADIA PARISHES At 339 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jennings, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hathaway. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAkadn.com

Damage, flooding reported across Acadiana from severe weather

ACADIANA (KADN) - News15 is receiving reports of damage from Monday's severe weather across Acadiana. This follows multiple tornado warnings throughout the day. According to officials in Acadia Parish, storm damage was reported on Lyon's Point Highway south of Crowley and on J.B. Sarver Road near the Acadia/Vermilion Parish line.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; St. Landry SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Egan, or near Iota, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crowley, Rayne, Church Point, Iota, Cankton, Mowata, Branch, Richard, Maxie, Mire, Egan and Estherwood.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; Vernon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RAPIDES...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...NORTHWESTERN EVANGELINE...EASTERN BEAUREGARD...NORTHEASTERN CALCASIEU...EASTERN VERNON AND ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Flatwoods to near Tulla to near Lunita. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Oakdale, Kinder, Oberlin, Glenmora, Elton, Boyce, Elizabeth, Turkey Creek, Fenton, Reeves, Sugartown, Hineston, Lena, Mittie, Dry Creek, Alexandria International Airport, De Quincy and Ragley. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Louisiana.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler will expire AT 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA VERMILION AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Indian Bayou to 7 miles south of Wright to 6 miles west of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Maurice, Wright, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN ACADIA AND NORTHWESTERN VERMILION PARISHES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mermentau to near Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge to near Cameron. Movement was east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Crowley, Jennings, Cameron, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Mermentau, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Grand Chenier, Klondike, Morse, Riceville, Wright, Thornwell, Lowry, Creole, Lyons Point, Gibbstown, Estherwood and Florence Landing.
Avoyelles Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; St. Landry SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pine Prairie, or near Turkey Creek, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ville Platte, Bunkie, Turkey Creek, Morrow, Cottonport, Pine Prairie, Evergreen, Plaucheville, Bayou Chicot, Goudeau, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Whiteville, Big Cane, Reddell, Grand Prairie, Lebeau and St. Landry. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Louisiana.
Saint Landry Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Landry; Upper St. Martin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARTIN AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. LANDRY PARISHES UNTIL 800 AM CDT At 727 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Leonville, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Krotz Springs, Leonville, Arnaudville, Sunset, Port Barre, Grand Coteau and Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge.