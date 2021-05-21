newsbreak-logo
Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 10.5 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 10.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Major flooding along the river including Northwest Orange County From Lake View to the Saltwater Barrier with several homes and camps flooded. Flooding is also occurring along the river in Beaumont. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.7 feet on 10/22/2006. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Neches River Neches River Saltwater Barri 4.0 10.5 Fri 8 pm CDT 10.9 10.7 10. 3

alerts.weather.gov
