Flood Warning issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.3 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 21.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 22.4 feet, This level is similiar to that of the January 1998 flood event. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Anacoco Rosepine 17.0 21.3 Fri 7 pm CDT 22.0 21.6 19.0