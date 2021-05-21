newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Village Creek Near Kountze Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Orange. * Until further notice. * At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 4.3 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Friday was 4.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.8 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Moderate flooding can be expected along the river with some roads in Orange likely flooded. Back water flooding can also be expected along Adams Bayou in Orange. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Orange 4.0 4.3 Fri 11 am CD 4.7 4.8 4.8

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
County
Cameron Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Cameron, LA
City
Rosepine, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcasieu River#Neches River#Pine Island#Salt Water#Extreme Weather#Louisiana Flooding#Texas Flooding#Flooding In Texas#Salt Lake#Sabine#Water Flooding#Moderate Flooding#Texas Bayou Nezpique#Www Weather Gov#Basile Village Creek#Kountze#Target Area#Orange#Severity#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Eastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy, Carlyss and Lacassine. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 26 and 52. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 531 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sabine Pass, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnsons Bayou. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Deridder, LAwestcentralsbest.com

DeRidder Area Women Rescued in Johnson Bayou on Sunday

KPLC reported Sunday, that two women from the DeRidder area were rescued in Johnson Bayou by bystanders and Cameron Parish Sheriff's office deputies. The women were believed to have caught in a rip current that was present along the LA coast this weekend. Both women were taken to a Port...
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: West Cameron SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMERON SOUTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND EASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orangefield, or over Bridge City, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orange, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Pinehurst, Toomey and Orangefield.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA VERMILION AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Indian Bayou to 7 miles south of Wright to 6 miles west of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Maurice, Wright, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Calcasieu Parish, LAKPLC TV

Downed power line in Calcasieu River

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A power line is semi-submerged in the Calcasieu River near the Old Ferry Road Boat Launch, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. According to Cpl. Zachery Meche, there is a downed power line in the Caclasieu River across from the Old Ferry...
Cameron Parish, LAweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Cameron, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Cameron; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Louisiana, West Cameron and East Cameron Counties. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected during times of high tide.