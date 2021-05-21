Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 12:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Village Creek Near Kountze Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Orange. * Until further notice. * At 11:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 4.3 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Friday was 4.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.8 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Moderate flooding can be expected along the river with some roads in Orange likely flooded. Back water flooding can also be expected along Adams Bayou in Orange. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Orange 4.0 4.3 Fri 11 am CD 4.7 4.8 4.8