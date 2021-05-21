newsbreak-logo
Beauregard Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 27.6 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 27.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 26.7 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 27.9 feet, This flooding will be similar to the flooding expierenced in the flood of March 2001. Homes in Deweyville have water in them. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 27.6 Fri 7 pm CDT 27.6 27.5 27.3

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Eastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy, Carlyss and Lacassine. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 26 and 52. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 903 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Reeves and Ragley.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * Through Wednesday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue near a stalled front into early Wednesday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for residents located between 7563 and 8033 US Highway 171 in the DeRidder area. For questions, call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.