Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Beaumont. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Major flooding occurs at Colliers Ferry Park and around the Beaumont Country Club. Residential roads off of Pine Street are impassable and water up to homes. Several streets in Northeast Beaumont also become flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.2 feet on 09/13/2008. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Neches River Beaumont 4.0 MSG unknown 10.6 10.2 9.8