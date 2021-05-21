newsbreak-logo
Rapides Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 15.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.4 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of secondary roads near the river and its tributaries begins, including Ashmore Road. Strothers Crossing Road near Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have several feet of water over them and subject to washouts. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 15.4 Fri 7 pm CDT 15.1 14.8 14.7

Acadia Parish, LA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Allen Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; Vernon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RAPIDES...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...NORTHWESTERN EVANGELINE...EASTERN BEAUREGARD...NORTHEASTERN CALCASIEU...EASTERN VERNON AND ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Flatwoods to near Tulla to near Lunita. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Oakdale, Kinder, Oberlin, Glenmora, Elton, Boyce, Elizabeth, Turkey Creek, Fenton, Reeves, Sugartown, Hineston, Lena, Mittie, Dry Creek, Alexandria International Airport, De Quincy and Ragley. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Louisiana.
Acadia Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Rapides Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rapides, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 06:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Rapides; Vernon The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 654 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kurthwood, or 10 miles north of Slagle, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Boyce, Lena, Hutton, Clifton, Flatwoods and Kurthwood. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 100 and 108. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Acadia Parish, LA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler will expire AT 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Rapides Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rapides SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 722 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elmer, or near Hineston, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Hineston, Otis, Elmer, Calcasieu and Woodworth.