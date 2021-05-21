newsbreak-logo
Acadia Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 24.2 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 24.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate flood threat downstream including a few residences near jennings, mermentau, and silverwood. Operations at silverwood shipyard could be affected. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 24.2 Fri 8 pm CDT 24.3 23.8 23.0

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Monday was 17.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, If gage reading at Kinder reaches 18 feet, flooding begins to cut off some of the roads around Topsy in Northwest Jefferson Davis Parish. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 17.1 Mon 9 am CDT 16.5 16.1 16.1
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Eastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy, Carlyss and Lacassine. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 26 and 52. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Morse, Mire, Indian Bayou, Lyons Point, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 81 and 96. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Acadia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rayne, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Rayne around 320 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 84 and 91. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Tornado Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Ragley around 935 AM CDT. Reeves around 945 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 903 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gillis, or near Ragley, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Reeves and Ragley.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD AND SOUTHWESTERN ALLEN PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Damage, flooding reported across Acadiana from severe weather

ACADIANA (KADN) - News15 is receiving reports of damage from Monday's severe weather across Acadiana. This follows multiple tornado warnings throughout the day. According to officials in Acadia Parish, storm damage was reported on Lyon's Point Highway south of Crowley and on J.B. Sarver Road near the Acadia/Vermilion Parish line.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN ACADIA AND NORTHWESTERN VERMILION PARISHES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mermentau to near Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge to near Cameron. Movement was east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Crowley, Jennings, Cameron, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Mermentau, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Grand Chenier, Klondike, Morse, Riceville, Wright, Thornwell, Lowry, Creole, Lyons Point, Gibbstown, Estherwood and Florence Landing.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; St. Landry SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Egan, or near Iota, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crowley, Rayne, Church Point, Iota, Cankton, Mowata, Branch, Richard, Maxie, Mire, Egan and Estherwood.
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA VERMILION AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Indian Bayou to 7 miles south of Wright to 6 miles west of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Maurice, Wright, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Southwestern Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 640 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Turkey Creek to Mamou, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Opelousas, Ville Platte, Mamou, Leonville, Turkey Creek, Palmetto, Morrow, Port Barre, Pine Prairie, Washington, Chataignier, Bayou Chicot, Goudeau, Prairie Ronde, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Whiteville, Big Cane, Reddell and Grand Prairie. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 18 and 49. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH