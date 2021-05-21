newsbreak-logo
Jasper County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Town Bluff. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 72.2 feet. * Flood stage is 68.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 72.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 72.3 feet. * Impact...At 73.0 feet, Flooding expected in the Mont Neches, Barlow Lake and Sheffields Ferry communities. Some homes may become flooded as well, especially in the Barlow Lake community. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Neches River Town Bluff 68.0 72.2 Fri 8 pm CDT 72.3 72.3 72.3

Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN HARDIN ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 356 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fred to near Beaumont. Movement was east at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Orange, Nederland, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Kirbyville, Deweyville, Evadale, Call, Fred, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler will expire AT 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...WEST CENTRAL NEWTON AND EAST CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Tyler SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 848 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Chester, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colmesneil, Chester and Rockland. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hardin; Jasper The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lumberton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lumberton, Silsbee, Buna, Evadale, Bevil Oaks, Weiss Bluff and Gist. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH