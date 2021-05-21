The Flash star Jordan Fisher recreates comic image in first look at Bart Allen, a.k.a Impulse

First seen via mock-up in mid-October 2020, an orange Air Jordan 1 Low OG has recently surfaced in unofficial, in-hand imagery ahead of its anticipated August release. Crafted out of leather, the forthcoming pair resembles 2016’s “Reverse Shattered Backboard” retro, as “White” sets the stage for vibrant “Starfish” overlays. Profile swooshes deliver stark “Black” contrast, as does the “Wings” insignia on the heel, which appears in its original 1985-placement. Sole units further partake in the low-top Jordan 1‘s summer-ready palette, while being reminiscent of equally-statement-making Nike Dunk Low tooling. Together, each component marks the “remastered” return of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker’s inaugural lifestyle option.