newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Shameless’ Alum Jeremy Allen White to Lead FX Comedy Pilot ‘The Bear’

By Joe Otterson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Jeremy Allen White has been cast in the lead role of the FX comedy pilot “The Bear,” Variety has learned. In addition, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson have also been cast in the project, which was ordered to pilot at FX back in March.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matty Matheson
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Jeremy Allen White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Sony Pictures Television#Bear#Hbo#Fx Productions#Hbo#Snl#Super Frog#Fx Productions#Showtime#Wme#Uta#Barking Dog Entertainment#Apple#Caa#Bald Fade Productions#New York Times#Cassoulet Palace#Pilot#Director Lisa Kanamoto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Nash Bridges: 6 More Join USA Network, Don Johnson Series Revival Cast

A month after series star Don Johnson revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show that he was getting ready for the series revival, USA Network announced who would be joining him and returning castmates Cheech Marin (Joe Dominguez) and Jeff Perry (Harvey Leek) in the network's two-hour Nash Bridges revival movie. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Diarra Kilpatrick (American Koko), Bonnie Somerville (Heels), Joe Dinicol (Arrow), Alexia Garcia (Pose), Angela Ko (Rebel), and Paul James (The Last Ship) have joined the project. Co-created by Bill Chais (The Practice, Shark, Franklin & Bash, Bull) and Johnson, with Johnson, Chais, and Marc Rosen (Sense8) executive producing, the special finds Perry's Leek an eccentric, paranoid, conspiracy-theory spouting former cop who has become an off-the-grid recluse.
TV SeriesCollider

'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.': Melissa Fumero & Co-Creator Jordan Blum Explain the LGBTQ Plotline They Definitely Want In Season 2

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. just dropped on Hulu over the weekend, but if you're anything like us, you're already clamoring for news on a possible season 2. While an official greenlight hasn't arrived quite yet, our conversations with the cast and co-creator Jordan Blum make it pretty clear the writers room has plenty of ideas raring to go. Chief among them is a beautiful bit of subtly taken straight out of Blum and Patton Oswalt's comic mini-series, M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games, which casually reveals M.O.D.O.K.'s daughter, Melissa (voiced by Melissa Fumero in the show) is bisexual. It's a wonderful character beat all around—M.O.D.O.K., megalomaniacal supervillain, doesn't even blink at having a queer kid—that Blum tried several times to get into season 1 and will definitely set his sights on in season 2.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Adopted’ Not Moving Forward

The ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Adopted” is no longer moving forward at the broadcaster, Variety has learned. The project was a holdover from the 2020 pilot season that was delayed due to the pandemic. It hailed from the team of Shawn Vance, Daril Fannin, and Jimmy Kimmel. In the show, when a Green Beret (Vance) returns home to Texas from military service, he and his family struggle with the challenges of adopting his new brother, a 12-year-old Russian boy.
TV SeriesComicBook

Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Adds Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre, and Eric Roberts to Cast

HBO comedy hit The Righteous Gemstones is getting some major new players for its second season. On Thursday, it was announced (via Variety) that Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, and Eric Andre are all joining the series' cast in recurring roles, for what is currently lining up to be a nine-episode second season. Production on the new batch of episodes is reportedly currently underway.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Netflix Gives Series Order to Darren Star Comedy ‘Uncoupled’

Netflix has given a series order to “Uncoupled,” a comedy from Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman about a newly single gay man whose life changes after his husband walks out on him. Netflix has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the single-camera comedy from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Star...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Cleaning Lady: FOX Drama Taps "Daredevil" Star Elodie Yung As Lead

Daredevil star Elodie Yung will lead the new Fox drama The Cleaning Lady planned for the 2022 season, according to Variety. Originally ordered to pilot in 2020, production was delayed due to COVID pandemic. Yung will star as Thorny, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her ailing son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refused to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

CBS Orders Medical Drama "Good Sam" and Comedy "Smallwood"; Passes on Remaining Pilots

Good Sam stars One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. star Bush as a talented yet stifled surgeon, who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents – and also happens to be her father.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘The Chi’ Boss on Exploring the Aftermath of Police Brutality and That Time Jump in the Season 4 Premiere

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the Season 4 premiere of “The Chi,” which aired May 23 on Showtime. In several ways, the third season finale of Showtime’s “The Chi” ended on a hopeful note. Sure, the crooked Otis “Douda” Perry (Curtiss Cook) won the mayoral election and strongarmed Trig (Luke James) in running his mob operations. And yes, Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) was shot in belated retaliation for Coogie’s (Jahking Guillory) murder. But there were so many forward-facing happy moments too, from Trig and Imani (Jasmine Davis) stepping up for Jake (Michael Epps), Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) getting married, and even Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) beginning to run again — a notable step in her healing after being kidnapped, imprisoned and impregnated via rape in earlier episodes.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

George Wallace, Jackée Harry Join Freeform Comedy Pilot 'Everything's Trash' (EXCLUSIVE)

The iconic pair join previously announced series star Phoebe Robinson in the half-hour pilot. It follows Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. When her younger brother Jayden emerges as a leading politician, she’s forced to grow up, so she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood, since she doesn’t seem to have a clue. The series is inspired by Robinson’s book, “Everything’s Trash But It’s Okay.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Call Me Kat: Season Two Renewal for FOX Comedy Series

Kat’s four-legged friends will be purring for the 2021-22 television season. FOX has renewed the Call Me Kat sitcom for a second year. Showrunner and executive producer Darlene Hunt is departing the program and negotiations are underway for her replacement. A multi-camera comedy series, the Call Me Kat TV show...
TV SeriesNew York Post

FX comedy ‘Breeders’ ends Season 2 on a dramatic note

The FX comedy series “Breeders” ends its sophomore season on a game-changing dramatic note. Monday night’s season finale (10 p.m. on FX) finds Paul (Martin Freeman) and his 13-year-old son, Luke (Alex Eastwood), at a seemingly insurmountable impasse after the previous episode, in which the normally placid Luke gave his father a bloody nose over Paul’s ongoing anger issues — which threaten to also destroy his relationships with wife Ally (Daisy Haggard) and 10-year-old daughter Ava (Eve Prenelle). “I think something’s broken in the family,” says Ally — and Paul agrees.
TV SeriesDeadline

CBS’ Kelly Kahl On Pilot Season, Future Of ‘NCIS’, ‘CSI’ Return, ‘The Amazing Race’ Hopes, Comedy Strategy Featuring ‘Ghosts’ & Diversity

CBS, which unveiled its fall schedule this morning, is a network that likes the traditional development process and pilot season. Covid obviously threw a spanner in the works over the last 14 months, spurring the network to order dramas such as The Equalizer and Clarice straight-to-series. While President of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl expects this trend towards year-round development to continue in some ways, he also expects things to go back to normal over the next twelve months.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Netflix's 'The Upshaws' Brings New Characters to Age-Old Sitcom Format: TV Review

It takes a minute to adjust to the reality of “The Upshaws.” At first glance, the new Netflix comedy appears to look and sound like a multitude of other multi-cam sitcoms about families that crack corny jokes and give each other loving grief. There are plenty of the same strewn about Netflix, from “Fuller House” to Jamie Foxx’s latest slapstick entry, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” But “The Upshaws,” created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, finds a way to even slightly twist the formula perfected by broadcast networks. Like the late “One Day at a Time” reboot before it, , albeit one that should resonate with plenty of people who may not have been able to say the same previously.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector Join HBO’s ‘We Own This City’

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, and Jamie Hector are set for lead roles in HBO’s We Own This City, a new limited series from the team behind The Wire. Based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption, the six-episode series will focus on the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.