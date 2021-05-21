‘Shameless’ Alum Jeremy Allen White to Lead FX Comedy Pilot ‘The Bear’

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. just dropped on Hulu over the weekend, but if you're anything like us, you're already clamoring for news on a possible season 2. While an official greenlight hasn't arrived quite yet, our conversations with the cast and co-creator Jordan Blum make it pretty clear the writers room has plenty of ideas raring to go. Chief among them is a beautiful bit of subtly taken straight out of Blum and Patton Oswalt's comic mini-series, M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games, which casually reveals M.O.D.O.K.'s daughter, Melissa (voiced by Melissa Fumero in the show) is bisexual. It's a wonderful character beat all around—M.O.D.O.K., megalomaniacal supervillain, doesn't even blink at having a queer kid—that Blum tried several times to get into season 1 and will definitely set his sights on in season 2.