Novacyt : Government and Covid test supplier Novacyt row over £150m PCR contract

The anxiety in which the 2 million essential workers trapped in AstraZeneca’s vaccine limbo have been living since mid-April may soon end. The hundreds of thousands of teachers, police, military, firefighters or prison officials under the age of 60 who were vaccinated with the first AstraZeneca prophylaxis and who were banned by the Ministry of Health for the second dose could be punctured in the coming days with Pfizer if approved by the communities in the next few minutes. The Public Health Commission has finally proposed this Tuesday to the communities to bet on the controversial ‘cocktail’ (with a second inoculation from Pfizer), just hours after the department headed by Carolina Darias published its own study ‘Combivacs’ in the who concluded – without much surprise – that mixing formulas of absolutely different technologies of adnenovirus and messenger RNA not only does not entail more risk, but also triggers – and a lot – the protection against the virus.