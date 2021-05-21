newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Novacyt : Government and Covid test supplier Novacyt row over £150m PCR contract

marketscreener.com
 2 days ago

A major supplier of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 testing kits is in dispute with the government over a £150 million contract. developed one of the UK’s first coronavirus testing kits in. January 2020. , subsequently working alongside. AstraZeneca. ,. GlaxoSmithKline. and the. University of Cambridge. in April last year.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Testing#Tests And Testing#Uk#Glaxosmithkline#Supply#Expensive Tests#Dhsc#Indian#150m Pcr#Pcr Tests#Test Kits#Covid 19 Testing Kits#Polymerase Chain Reaction#Testing People#Surge Testing#Lateral Flow Tests#September Deal#Nhs Staff#Support Services#Company Lawyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
AnimalsThe Guardian

Faster than a PCR test: dogs detect Covid in under a second

Faster than PCR and more accurate than lateral flow tests, the latest weapons against Covid-19 have four legs and a wet nose. A study published on Monday found that people who are infected with coronavirus give off a distinct odour, which these highly trained dogs can detect with pinpoint precision.
WorldFiji Village

Study finds AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs are effective against variant identified in India

A study in England has found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the variant identified in India after two doses. The BBC reports two jabs of either vaccine to give a similar level of protection against symptomatic disease from variants identified in India as they do for the Kent variant which was first identified in the UK.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Scotland and Wales send urgent supplies to India

Life-saving medical equipment has been flown to India from Scotland and Wales to help the country deal with its Covid-19 crisis. The Scottish government provided 100 oxygen concentrators and 40 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) ventilators which arrived on Friday. The Welsh government sent 638 oxygen concentrators and 351 ventilators...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer COVID vaccine effective against India variant: Britain health body

New data from the United Kingdom indicates that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the India variant, which has previously been labeled by U.S. health officials as a "variant of interest." India has suffered an increasingly difficult crisis in recent months, hitting a global high in daily coronavirus deaths...
PetsTelegraph

Sniffer dogs detect Covid better than government-backed tests, French trial finds

Trained sniffer dogs are faster and more accurate at detecting Covid-19 infections than widely used lateral flow tests, according to a new study, and could be deployed to transport hubs and mass events. Researchers at the École Nationale Vétérinaire d'Alfort (Enva) in Paris found that dogs could detect coronavirus in...
IndustryWebMD

House Panel Details Baltimore Vaccine Plant Problems

May 20, 2021 -- Emergent BioSolutions was warned repeatedly of problems at the Baltimore factory where 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were contaminated, documents released Wednesday by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis showed. “These warnings came in internal inspections as well as...
Public Healthnewsitem.com

State government should end emergency no-bid contracts

There were valid reasons for the state to award no-bid contracts in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to expedite purchases of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. But there is no reason to continue that practice today, regardless of whether the state still is under an emergency order.
Public Healththenationalnews.com

UK launches Covid booster study to test third vaccine doses

The UK is to assess how best to retain Covid-19 immunity over time after fully vaccinating almost a third of its population. Britain’s government is launching a trial of seven vaccines to see which can generate a successful immune response as a booster dose for those who have received two shots.
IndustryAviation International News

Supplier Issues Loom over Industry Recovery

As business optimism improves and business aviation prepares for a post-pandemic rebound, lingering issues surrounding supply chain threaten to slow progress and hamper a full recovery, industry leaders agree. Business optimism has reached levels not seen since the 2003 to 2007 timeframe, according to Rolland Vincent, JetNet iQ creator/director and...
Public HealthMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: 'Race' Between Virus and Vaccine, Third Wave Warning

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. The Government announced plans to step up measures aimed at tackling the spread of the B.1.617.2 'Indian' variant of concern in England. Additional surge testing, tracing, and isolation support measures were being deployed "at pace" across Bedford, Burnley,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK begins 'booster' shot trial of 7 different COVID-19 vaccines

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain launched a nationwide study on Wednesday to explore whether giving a third dose “booster” shot of coronavirus vaccines would be safe and effective in extending immune protection against COVID-19. The trial, which aims to recruit nearly 3,000 participants, will look at seven different COVID-19 shots, some of which are already approved by regulators and in wide use and others that are still in development.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Government criticised over pre-pandemic planning

The government did not plan enough for a threat on the scale of coronavirus, its spending watchdog has found. The National Audit Office also urged ministers to come up with ideas to prevent widening inequality caused by the pandemic. But it said they had enjoyed some success in their efforts...
Medical & Biotechpledgetimes.com

Health proposes inoculating Pfizer to the 2 million affected by AstraZeneca

The anxiety in which the 2 million essential workers trapped in AstraZeneca’s vaccine limbo have been living since mid-April may soon end. The hundreds of thousands of teachers, police, military, firefighters or prison officials under the age of 60 who were vaccinated with the first AstraZeneca prophylaxis and who were banned by the Ministry of Health for the second dose could be punctured in the coming days with Pfizer if approved by the communities in the next few minutes. The Public Health Commission has finally proposed this Tuesday to the communities to bet on the controversial ‘cocktail’ (with a second inoculation from Pfizer), just hours after the department headed by Carolina Darias published its own study ‘Combivacs’ in the who concluded – without much surprise – that mixing formulas of absolutely different technologies of adnenovirus and messenger RNA not only does not entail more risk, but also triggers – and a lot – the protection against the virus.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Legal challenge over £650m covid PPE contracts

A legal challenge over the Government’s decision to award more than £650 million in contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) will be heard at the High Court. The Good Law Project and EveryDoctor claim contracts awarded to PestFix, Clandeboye and Ayanda Capital were given unlawfully at the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April and May 2020.
IndustryNBC Miami

Biden to Say U.S. Will Send 20 Million Pfizer, Moderna Or J&J Vaccine Doses Abroad by End of June

At least 20 million doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be shipped abroad by the end of June, President Joe Biden will announce. Those plans come weeks after the White House said it would send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine to countries in need, once that company's shots were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.