Tribune shareholders approve takeover by Alden Global
Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, on Friday approved a takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Morning Call, Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Through its Digital First Media chain, Alden also owns the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.www.tnonline.com