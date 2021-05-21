newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tribune shareholders approve takeover by Alden Global

By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
Times News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, on Friday approved a takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Morning Call, Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Through its Digital First Media chain, Alden also owns the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.

www.tnonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribune Publishing#Newspapers#Company President#Media Company#Private Equity Firms#Alden Global Capital#Digital First Media#The Boston Herald#Denver Post#San Jose Mercury News#The Los Angeles Times#The Baltimore Sun#The Hartford Courant#The New York Daily News#The Chicago Tribune Guild#Alden And Tribune#Chatham Asset Management#Mcclatchy#Baltimore Sun Media#Gannett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
Related
Chicago, ILkclu.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A hedge fund is taking over the Tribune papers

Shareholders for Tribune Publishing approved a $630 million takeover bid by NYC-based hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, known for expanding profits by slashing newsrooms. The unions representing several Tribune newspapers including the Baltimore Sun, Chicago Tribune and Hartford Courant, opposed the deal sparking concerns over the future of local papers. NPR’s David Folkenflik joins.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Battle For Tribune Publishing Ends In A Whimper For Hedge Fund Alden Global

Tribune Publishing shareholders today approved its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund with a controversial track record for slashing newsroom budgets that worries journalists. According to Tribune, holders of approximately 81.28% of the shares held by non-Alden stockholders approved the merger agreement, over the...
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Employees Outraged Over Alden Global Capital Acquisition: ‘Terrible News’

Tribune Publishing employees spoke out Friday in the wake of shareholders voting to approve the company’s acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. “This is terrible news for the Chicago Tribune and all our sister newspapers. It’s also terrible news for the communities these papers cover and, I’d argue, for the country,” Rex Huppke, humor columnist for the Chicago Tribune, tweeted. “So I’m going to take a moment to feel angry, disappointed and a bit scared. Then I’m going to do exactly what my colleagues here in Chicago, and my colleagues in Baltimore and New York and Hartford and Orlando and in newsrooms across the country, will do: get back to work.”
Hartford, CTHartford Courant

Hedge fund Alden Capital’s bid to buy Hartford Courant parent company Tribune Publishing approved by shareholders

Shareholders voted Friday to approve hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of the Hartford Courant’s parent company, Tribune Publishing. The deal, which is expected to close by May 25, will take Tribune Publishing private and add the Courant, Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and other major dailies to the Alden portfolio, making the New York-based hedge fund the second-largest newspaper owner in the U.S. behind Gannett.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

As newsroom ‘vampire’ Alden wins shareholders’ approval to buy Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers, staff plan to continue fight for local news

Shareholders voted Friday to approve Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Baltimore Sun. Alden, the New York-based hedge fund that became Tribune’s largest shareholder in November 2019, has been labeled a “hedge fund vampire” for draining newsrooms dry and reaping their profits.
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

Tribune staffers, supporters rally against Alden Global Capital

Rallies were held Saturday to save the Tribune from a hedge fund. From the Freedom Center in Chicago to other sites around the country, newspaper journalists and their supporters united to make one final way cry. Tribune’s board of directors is set to vote Friday on Alden Global Capital’s more...
BusinessNew York Post

Opposition to Alden takeover of Tribune heats up ahead of vote

Opposition to hedge fund takeover of Tribune Publishing is bubbling up ahead of next week’s deal vote, including three legal fights, plans for multi-city rallies and written pleas for new buyers. “Please buy this newspaper,” ran a May 5 headline in the New York Daily News. “The stakes are clear,”...
EconomyKokomo Perspective

Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune's guild, says Friday's vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was "a very dark day for journalism." He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

German Publisher Axel Springer in Talks to Buy Axios

In a sign of continuing consolidation in media all over the world, German publishing giant Axel Springer is in talks to buy up Axios in a deal said to be potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The information, which first reported the news, said Friday that Axios is seeking...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

Los Angeles Times Owner Calls for Government Help to Save Newspapers

Los Angeles Times owner and biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong says tech companies that post news articles from other sources without paying are “destroying democracy in the long run.”. In an an interview published Friday by Bloomberg, Soon-Shiong said the loss of advertising to tech companies and declining revenues are damaging...
Los Angeles, CAphillytrib.com

Kevin Merida is named executive editor of Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Times has named ESPN executive Kevin Merida, an acclaimed journalist who spent more than two decades at The Washington Post, as its next executive editor. Merida, 64, is a veteran reporter and editor; he worked at the Milwaukee Journal and Dallas Morning News before rising through the ranks at the Post as a political reporter, feature writer and national editor before serving, from 2013 to 2015, as managing editor for news and features, the second-ranking newsroom position.