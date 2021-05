Legislation has been introduced in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate aimed at making stations on transit and passenger rail systems more accessible. The All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act of 2021 is being introduced by two Illinois Democrats in the House, U.S. Reps. Marie Newman (IL-03) and Jesús “Chuy” García (IL-04), while the Senate bill has been introduced by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Bob Casey (D-PA).