newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Army of the Dead’ Cast: Huma Qureshi Is a Famous Bollywood Star

By Mishal Ali Zafar
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix’s new Zack Snyder movie, Army of the Dead, stars Huma Qureshi as Geeta, a single mom who joins Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) on a harrowing zombie heist. The actor may seem like a newcomer to some. But for Bollywood fans, Qureshi is a certified superstar. Huma Qureshi is an...

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
58K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Movie Stars#Hollywood Stars#Interview Stars#Gangs Of Wasseypur#Save The Children#Indian Express#Bollywood Fans#Indian Actors#Films#Humasqureshi#Filmmaker Zack Snyder#Numerous Accolades#Delhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesboomstickcomics.com

Army Of The Dead – Review

“Army of the Dead is the longest, goriest, and most self-indulgent zombie movie in recent memory, but don’t take that as a criticism. “. Army of the Dead is the longest, goriest, and most self-indulgent zombie movie in recent memory, but don’t take that as a criticism. With Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder has taken Michael Bay’s crown as the King of the loud blockbuster moving forward. There is no one who puts more “stuff” into every single frame than Snyder right now. Army of the Dead, while long, delivers on its trailer’s promise of action, gore, and big explosions. If you are turning on Army of the Dead to see a big loud blockbuster it doesn’t get much bigger than this.
WWEledburyreporter.co.uk

Dave Bautista on why he was initially reluctant to star in Army Of The Dead

Dave Bautista has said he was initially reluctant to take his leading role in the new Netflix blockbuster Army Of The Dead because he thought it was “just an action film”. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star said he was more interested in looking for a project that would allow himself to test his acting chops.
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Ronnie C all set to make his Bollywood debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Ronnie C is the newest kid in B-town! We hear that the former footballer and entrepreneur is all set to take the plunge into Bollywood and is on the verge of signing a contract with one of the biggest production houses in the country. His debut film is expected to go on floors this year and is set to release in early 2022.
MoviesLas Vegas Herald

Huma's first look from 'Army of the dead' released

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, who will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the upcoming movie 'Army of the Dead', revealed her first look as 'Geeta' from the movie on Thursday. After keeping her fans on toes, Huma finally unveiled her first look as...
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

India's Huma Qureshi Talks 'Army of the Dead' and Fundraising for COVID Emergency Hospital

In Zack Snyder’s zombie epic, described by Variety critic Owen Gleiberman as “packed-to-the-gills video-game-meets-21st-century-Western-meets-day-of-the-living-dead fun” in his review, Qureshi plays single mom Geeta, resident of a quarantine camp outside a post-zombie-war Las Vegas. Without spoilers, Geeta’s arc in the film is one of the major plot pivots. More from Variety.
Moviesshethepeople.tv

Zack Synder Reveals Huma Qureshi’s Poster Look As “Determined Mother”

Filmmaker Zack Synder and Indian actor Huma Qureshi revealed the first poster look of Qureshi from the upcoming movie Army of the dead. Other looks of major characters from the zombie thriller have also been revealed today. Qureshi plays the role of “a Determined Mother to an Estranged Daughter”. The...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves gets a Netflix synopsis

Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves has a synopsis on Netflix, revealing a bit more about the movie's plot. "In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe," the synopsis reads. Dieter is played by Matthias Schweighöfer, who is also directing the movie. The cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, Noémie Nakai, and Jonathen Cohen.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Bollywood stars salute nurses' efforts

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Commemorating the occasion of International Nurses Day, on Wednesday, Bollywood stars dedicated posts to all the nurses who are tirelessly working during the pandemic, thanking them for their commendable effort in fighting COVID-19. Abhishek Bachchan shared a video montage on Twitter with short accounts...
Moviescgmagonline.com

Dave Bautista Busy With Knives Out 2 Casting and Army of the Dead Trailer

Dave Bautista continues to work in partnership with Netflix, getting a role in Knives Out 2 while seeing a new trailer drop for the upcoming Army of the Dead. Netflix purchased the rights to Knives Out’s second and third iterations for over $450 million, and now we are starting to see the cast come together, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Dave Bautista is set for an unknown role, joining the sequel alongside Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc. The two previously worked together on the James Bond film Spectre.
MoviesComicBook

Army Of The Dead Cast Praise Director Zack Snyder

The cast of Army of the Dead has nothing but praise for their director Zack Snyder. The filmmaker who was previously at the helm of Man of Steel and Dawn of the Dead tapped a diverse roster of actors to play characters equipped with unique skill sets for a mission set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas. While Snyder has a reputation for having a very clear vision for every shot of his films, let alone the over-arching stories of them all, there is much more to him on his films' sets. Army of the Dead stars Omari Hardwck, Matthis Schwieghöfer, and Nora Arnezeder spoke with ComicBook.com in exclusive interviews where each of them shared what it was about Snyder which stood out for them.
Moviesmansworldindia.com

Zack Snyder Wants Only Indian Actors In His Movies Now; Here’s Why

Zack Snyder is gearing up for the release of his next film Army Of The Dead. The film also stars Huma Qureshi in a key role, and after working with her, Snyder says he only wants to work with Indian actors. The director appreciated Quershi’s work and talked about how he is absolutely impressed by her.
Movieshauterrfly.com

Apni Huma Qureshi Impressed Zack Snyder During ‘Army Of The Dead’ So Much, He Wants To Work With India Actors Only!

There’s a lot of disgruntlement over the fact that our Indian entertainment industry seeks validation from the West. But on the occasions, when our ladies, like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Deepika Padukone, or even our gents, like A.R. Rahman, the late Irrfan Khan or Anil Kapoor, make us proud on a global stage, that high hits different. And the most recent addition to that list is Huma Qureshi, who we shall soon see playing a character called ‘Geeta’ in Army Of The Dead on Netflix, a film directed by Zack Snyder.
Celebritiesinspiredtraveler.ca

Zack Snyder And Huma Qureshi Come Forward To Build A Temporary Hospital In Delhi, India

Zack Snyder and actress Huma Qureshi are taking advantage of the Army of the Dead promotional campaign to raise funds for a temporary hospital in India. Many of you will know thanks to the news that the health situation that India is going through these days is totally shocking. The coronavirus pandemic has raged again in the Asian country, completely collapsing the country’s health system and leaving some dramatic scenes in its streets. There are many countries that, although they cannot say that their situation is desirable, are sending aid to India to try to improve things as much as possible.
Moviesfangirlish.com

EXCLUSIVE: 15 Things We Learned from the ‘Army of the Dead’ Cast & Crew

Zack and Deborah Snyder’s Army of the Dead is just around the corner. To prepare you for the craziness that’s about to go down, here are 15 things we learned from the cast and crew of Army of the Dead at the exclusive press conference we attended. From Dave Bautista and his journey to filming in Atlantic City, there’s a bunch to learn about this Netflix movie!
MoviesComicBook

Army Of The Dead Cast Recall "Welcome To The Apocalypse" Moment

It was Zack Snyder's goal to create a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas for his Army of the Dead movie and that's exactly what the filmmakers did. Snyder not only delivers the terror of a zombie world to the audience which will soon be watching his latest film but also created a full-blown zombie world for the cast of the film. Each cast member has a different moment from the set of Army of the Dead when they realized how fully immersed into this post-apocalyptic zombie setting they truly were. Omari Hardwick, Matthis Schweighöfer, and Nora Arnezeder recalled their "Welcome to the apocalypse," realizations while talking to ComicBook.com.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Army of The Dead Video Review

From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder's Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who's now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it's with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. They include Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward's old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino's head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer). Scott finds an unexpected emotional hurdle when Kate joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Huma S. Qureshi), a mother who's gone missing inside the city. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing's for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.