Alex Rodriguez Allegedly ‘Slides’ Into Australian TV Host Belinda Russell’s DMs After J.Lo Split

By Julia Teti
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
Gregory Pace/Richard Milnes/Shutterstock

Belinda Russell claimed during the Friday, May 21, episode of ‘Today Extra’ that Alex Rodriguez complimented her ‘great feed’ on Instagram! Learn more.

Alex Rodriguez seems to be moving on with his life since his engagement to Jennifer Lopez ended in April 2021. The former Yankees star, 45, allegedly slid into the DMs of Today Extra host Belinda Russell. The Australian TV personality, 42, claimed that A-Rod slid into her DMs recently to compliment her “great feed” on Instagram, after she shared a video of herself dancing on the Channel Nine set with her co-workers. HollywoodLife reached out to Alex Rodriguez’s rep for comment, but did not receive a response as of press time.

“You’ve had somewhat of a celebrity encounter,” Belinda’s co-host, Richard Wilkins, said, per Daily Mail. “I woke up this morning, checking the socials and in my requests there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J.Lo’s ex,” Belinda disclosed to viewers.

The daytime talk show then showed a supposed screen shot of A-Rod’s message to Belinda. “Great feed,” the alleged message read, followed by three exclamation points. “All I can say is… he likes great content, Dickie. He just said great feed,” Belinda told her co-host, chalking the interaction up to just a compliment from the former baseball player.

Belinda did, however, have some reservations about the initial message. “I went, ‘This can’t be real,’ so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified,” she said. “If you count [there’s] four million followers. Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!” While some fans may read into the interaction, it appears there’s little more to the exchange than a friendly comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FJyC_0a75sBGY00
Belinda Russell (right) claimed that Alex Rodriguez (left) slid into her DMs on Instagram on the Friday, May 21, episode of ‘Today Extra’ [Gregory Pace/Richard Milnes/Shutterstock].

Belinda is married with three kiddos of her own, and often shares sweet snapshots from her time with her family on Instagram. As for A-Rod, the father-of-two has been taking some time with his two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. On April 15, A-Rod and J.Lo announced in a joint statement that they were ending their engagement after two years. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

