A new container and breakbulk shipping line from Marmara to the Caspian Sea, via the Russian inland waterways, saw the completion of its trial voyage at the end of last month, connecting Turkey to the strategically-important region of Central Asia. As Dry Cargo writes, the new shipping route, called the Turkey – Caspian line, to be jointly launched by P&O Maritime Logistics with the support of DP World Yarimca and several other DP World group companies, will provide regular container based shipping between these markets for the first time.