Dozens of high temperature records may be broken over the next week as the US faces its first heatwave of the year, according to meteorologists.While it might not technically summer yet, over a quarter of the US population will be confronted with temperatures of at least 90 degrees or over in places like Georgia, Tennesee, Maryland and Alabama.“The warm, smothering embrace of a high-amplitude ridge will continue into the long term period,” Kyle Theim, a scientist at the National Weather Service in Atlanta told CNN. “Temperatures starting on Monday will run between 10 to 15 degrees above normal, and border...