Economy

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund : Closing Statement - MTT

marketscreener.com
 2 days ago

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (Symbol: MTT) A non-leverage portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, with a limited term structure that liquidated on April 30, 2021. Inception Date: 03/27/09. Closing Distribution: $21.1993 (per share) Distributions paid over the life of the Fund: $11.68 (per share) Annualized return through 4/30/2021.

www.marketscreener.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Western Asset High Income's Ex-Dividend Date

Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) declared a dividend payable on July 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Western Asset High Income's stock as of June 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Western Asset High Income will be on June 22, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.17% at current price levels.
Marketsfa-mag.com

Cowen To Offer Crypto Custody To Hedge Funds And Asset Managers

Century-old investment bank Cowen Inc. says it will hold cryptocurrencies for hedge funds and asset managers, a service that many Wall Street stalwarts were long reluctant to offer even as they rushed to cash in on their clients’ interest in the hot asset class. The firm will provide “institutional-grade” custody...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Cryptomeda Closes Strategic Funding Round

The Cryptomeda team is thrilled to announce the closure of its seed and a private round of the token sale, led by AU21 Capital, x21, and Metrix Capital. The round has received tremendous support from a number of crypto industry investors. Cryptomeda has successfully raised $2.7 million in the strategic...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Realio closes its second fund for the Liquid Mining Fund

Realio has closed its second fund in collaboration with Valentus Digital for the Liquid Mining Fund, coupled with a conversion right for digital securities in LMX Token Issuer (LMX). Liquid Mining Fund is focused on investing in early-stage Bitcoin mining businesses, which will provide investors who are seeking opportunistic access...
Marketsetftrends.com

Adaptive Growth Opportunities Fund Converts to an ETF, ‘AGOX’

On Monday, the Nottingham Company, a leading fund administrator, issuer, and consultant to the mutual fund and ETF industry, announced live trading on NYSE ARCA for its first conversion of an open-end mutual fund to an exchange traded fund (ETF). Nottingham-affiliated series trust Starboard Investment Trust completed the registration portion...
Marketsinvesting.com

3 Popular Closed-End Funds on Wallstreetbets

Closed-end funds, which operate on limited share capital and high leverage, are known for their active management and relatively high returns. With the United States’ economic recovery showing signs of deceleration, the Reddit community Wallstreetbets (WSB) has been discussing the following funds over the past week: Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) Municipal 2030 Target (NYSE:TGT) Term (BTT), John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity (EOD). So, let’s take a closer look.A closed-end fund raises a fixed amount of capital through an initial public offering, following which the shares are traded in secondary markets. These funds use the offering’s proceeds to invest in various securities, aligned with their long-term objectives. Closed-end funds are typically actively managed, with portfolio managers monitoring the markets closely to make changes in their holdings to maximize returns. These funds cannot administer secondary offerings to raise additional capital, or buyback existing shares floating in the markets. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value (NAV), and their holdings tend to be highly leveraged.
Businesshartenergy.com

Ovintiv Accelerates Debt Goal Following Closing Eagle Ford Asset Sale

Ovintiv Inc. recently closed its previously announced Eagle Ford asset sale, officially marking the company’s exit from the South Texas shale play. The roughly $880 million in proceeds, combined with those recently received from the Duvernay asset sale, will be applied toward its goal to cut debt by around 35% to $4.5 billion. The company also announced on May 19 it had issued notice to fully redeem outstanding 2021 and 2022, which represents approximately $1.1 billion of debt retirement for Ovintiv.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Considers Buying Asset Manager Osprey Funds

Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas said that the firm is preparing to expand the categories of financial services it offers to its users. One of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase is currently in talks to purchase Osprey Funds, an asset management firm, two insiders have revealed. One of the insiders revealed...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FS/KKR Advisor Announces Shareholder Approval Of Merger Of FS KKR Capital Corp. And FS KKR Capital Corp. II

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR), a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit Advisors (US), today announced that the shareholders of each of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - Get Report and FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) , two publicly traded business development companies ("BDCs") advised by FS/KKR, have voted to approve all necessary proposals related to the merger of FSK and FSKR at each company's special meetings of shareholders held on May 21, 2021.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Innovative Industrial Properties Upsizes Debt Issue by 50% to $300 Million

$300 million can buy an awful lot of marijuana... real estate. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), the only cannabis-specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) on the stock market, is upsizing a previously announced debt issue. The company announced Thursday that its operating partnership's upcoming issuance of senior notes will be $100 million larger than the originally planned $200 million.
Marketsaithority.com

White Star Capital Closes $50 Million Digital Asset Fund to Make Equity and Token Investments in Blockchain-Enabled Businesses and Crypto-Networks

White Star Capital, a global multi-stage technology venture capital investment platform, announced the final closing of its $50 Million Digital Asset Fund (DAF), a specialized fund investing in crypto-networks and blockchain-enabled businesses at each layer of the tech stack. The fund exceeded its previously announced target by $20 million and is backed by major institutional investors and corporations, including Bpifrance and Ubisoft.
Marketsfinextra.com

Figure hits $3.2bn valuation on $200m fund raise

Figure Technologies, a blockchain-based startup for providing loans against mortgage equity, is closing a $200 million Series D funding round at a $3.2 billion valuation. 10T Holdings and Morgan Creek Digital are co-leading the round, which is joined by DCM, Digital Currency Group, HCM Capital, Ribbit Capital, RPM Ventures, the partners at DST Global.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) CAO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) CAO Justin Frenzel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,095.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. Announces Acquisition Of Units In Inflection Resources Ltd.

DENVER, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - RCF Opportunities Fund L.P. (" RCF") reports that on May 17, 2021, it acquired ownership and control of 1,171,531 units (the " Units") of Inflection Resources Ltd. (" Inflection") pursuant to the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement"). RCF acquired the Units at a price of CDN$0.32 per Unit for a total purchase price of CDN$374,889.92. Each Unit consists of one common share of Inflection (each, a " Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for a period of two years following the closing date of the Private Placement at a price of CDN$0.50.