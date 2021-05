MAD architects unveils its design for the jiaxing civic center, the studio’s most recent major public project in the chinese city after the unveiling of the jiaxing train station earlier this year. led by ma yansong, the team orients the massive project to take advantage of the river views and lush vegetation along the city’s central axis. the site is significant with its adjacency to the south lake, a historic lake in the south of jiaxing, and the central park, the largest park in the city. spanning around 130,000 square meters, the site contains three venues — the science and technology museum, the women and children activity center, and the youth activity center.