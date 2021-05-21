Newport plikers gathered more than 1,000 pieces of trash
NEWPORT – Pliking is picking up litter while biking and volunteer plikers gathered at Bike Newport to do just that for up to four hours on Sunday, May 17. They were given maps of the city where clean-up was needed and in a few hours they returned with bikes loaded and bags full. Over 1,000 pieces of trash were turned in, adding up to over 110 pounds of trash collected, according to Bike Newport, which co-sponsored the event with the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District.www.newportri.com