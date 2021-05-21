Kacey Musgraves Reveals Unlikely Inspirations for Her Next Album

Kacey Musgraves has covered the June issue of Elle magazine to discuss all things from her divorce, the pandemic, and following up her 2019 Album Of The Year Grammy. On worrying about the reception of her upcoming album, Musgraves states: “It’s daunting to put your emotions about something really personal on display. I haven’t spoken much about this chapter, and I don’t feel like I owe that to anyone, but I owe it to myself as a creator to flesh out all these emotions that I’ve felt, and I do that through song. It would be strange if I didn’t acknowledge what happened in my life creatively, but it is scary to be like, ‘I’m about to share my most personal thoughts about me, about this other person, about a union that I had with someone.’ I mean, I’m not a ruthless person. I care about other people’s feelings. So it’s kind of scary.”