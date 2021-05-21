newsbreak-logo
Kacey Musgraves Reveals Unlikely Inspirations for Her Next Album

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Kacey Musgraves may be one of country music’s biggest stars, yet she’s taken inspiration from artists of all genres for her upcoming album. As the cover story for ELLE’s upcoming issue, Musgraves revealed that her follow-up to 2018’s Golden Hour was inspired by some unusual EDM and rock music— and potentially magic mushrooms.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

