‘They Saved My Life’: An Unexpected Melanoma Diagnosis After Kidney Scan

A: Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), sometimes called histiocytosis X, is a rare cancer (or maybe more accurately a "cancer-like" condition, as some researchers note it also seems to have some properties of an autoimmune condition) where histiocytes (a type of immune cell found in the bone marrow, bloodstream, skin, liver, lungs, lymph glands and spleen that helps destroy foreign materials and fight infection) begin to over-multiply and form tumors (an abnormal mass of tissue). It is not an infectious condition and does not appear to be genetic (it does not seem to run in families). Langerhans histiocytes are specifically found in the skin, mucous membranes and certain other locations. Although this condition can occur at any age and in anyone, it is more common in males than females, and most commonly presents in childhood between the ages of 1 and 3. It is diagnosed in about 1 per 200,000 Americans per year.