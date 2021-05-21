newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

‘They Saved My Life’: An Unexpected Melanoma Diagnosis After Kidney Scan

healthnewshub.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of 2018, Al Bingham, an otherwise healthy 74-year-old, developed low back pain and a fever. With Bingham’s history of kidney stones, his primary care physician ordered an ultrasound that, instead, showed a mass above the kidney where the adrenal gland sits. A CT scan showed this baseball-size...

healthnewshub.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Melanoma#Kidney Stones#Cancer Diagnosis#Kidney Cancer#Ct#Thoracic Surgery#Hartford Hospital#Hartford Healthcare#Cancer Institute#Tumor#Treatments#Symptoms#Scar Tissue#Cells#Cutaneous Oncology#Anti Cancer Immunotherapy#Back Pain#Surgical Oncology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerPhysics World

Using breath to detect lung cancer

Breathe in, breathe out. Breathe in, breathe out. This reflexive action that is indispensable to life may also be a way to detect cancer – each breath we exhale contains thousands of molecules that provide information about our health. Detecting lung cancer. Lung cancer was the leading cause of cancer-related...
CancerMedicalXpress

New therapy shortens treatment for HPV-related cancers of the tonsils, tongue

Patients with HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer who undergo surgery and are treated with chemotherapy, may be able to forgo significant radiation therapy without increasing the risk of their cancer spreading, according to the results of a clinical trial led by researchers at Mayo Clinic. "We found that decreasing the amount of...
Diseases & TreatmentsKevinMD.com

Understanding the link between reflux and cancer can save lives

People who find themselves reaching for antacid several times a month, might consider reaching out to their doctor instead. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), the same condition that causes heartburn, is also linked to a deadly form of esophageal cancer, adenocarcinoma. Lack of awareness about the link between reflux and cancer has contributed to a 733 percent increase in adenocarcinoma in the last 30 years. That’s not a typo. Adenocarcinoma of the esophagus is the fastest rising type of cancer.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Author Echo Brown Needs Transplant After Kidney Failure Diagnosis: 'I Was in a State of Shock'

Just as the world began preparing for the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Echo Brown began the fight of her life. While living in Paris in March of last year, Brown — author of the autobiographical novel, Black Girl Unlimited — began feeling increasingly lethargic. Brown wasn't initially worried — she had previously been diagnosed with lupus, and she believed it was simply a flare-up of the autoimmune disease.
HealthSmirs Interior News

2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

A second person in B.C. has been diagnosed with a rare blood-clotting disorder after receiving a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The man, in his 40s, is currently recovering in a Fraser Health region hospital, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday (May 13). Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic, or...
Cancerfoxchase.org

Dennis Haring: Living Life after a Neuroendocrine Tumor Diagnosis

“I am in good hands with my care team. Their multidisciplinary approach made it possible for me to regain my quality of life and look forward to my future.”. As a manufacturing and engineering manager at the company I work for, I stay busy. That’s why when I started getting headaches at the end of 2019, I wasn’t surprised. However, I decided to go to my primary care physician for a physical and some routine blood tests just to make sure everything was alright.
Mental HealthPosted by
TheMighty

Why I'm Sharing My Psychogenic Non-Epileptic Seizures Diagnosis

I experienced a traumatic brain injury last year. I have spent all year searching and fighting for a diagnosis. When I started this journey hearing it was “just a psychiatry issue” was wrong, I would contest that. I would find another doctor and I would leave that practice thinking the doctor didn’t try their best. Mental health issues are very important, but sadly in our time it is seen as an out for medical professionals for things they don’t understand or care to explore further. I finally hit the wall this past week, though. Taking an entire year fighting doctors giving up, but what do you do when it really is reliant on that mental health diagnosis?
Cancerthekatynews.com

Combination Therapy Achieves High Rates Of Response For Patients With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Chemotherapy-free regimen results in 100% complete response rate, 85% complete molecular remission rate in newly diagnosed patients. A combination of ponatinib and blinatumomab was found to be safe and highly effective in patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed/refractory Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The study may support a regimen to produce complete remission with front-line therapy, without the increased risks associated with systemic chemotherapy or a stem cell transplant.
CancerThe State Journal

Health Matters: Skin cancer surveillance – why you should do it

Warmer temperatures this past weekend seemed to signal the start of summer to central Illinoisans. As we look forward to spending more time outside, we also want to be mindful of the harmful effects of excessive exposure to ultraviolet radiation and revisit the topic of sun protection. Let’s face it...
Cancertheemeraldmagazine.com

Has Melanoma met its Match?

There are a myriad of medical benefits to cannabis, and with its growing legalization, scientists are conducting more studies in an effort to fully explore everything the plant has to offer. One aspect of cannabis that currently interests researchers is its ability to treat melanoma and other forms of cancer by inducing cell death.
Cancermycouriertribune.com

TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Removal best option for tumor inside kidney

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 62 years of age and in excellent health. I run or hike 3 miles or more on most days, and road bike, swim and weight train. I eat sensibly, and I don’t drink, smoke or take drugs. I don’t drink coffee or even take aspirin for pain. My last physical exam showed no problems, and my blood and urine tests were fine. Recently, I was diagnosed with a small tumor inside my right kidney. It’s about a 2.5 cm solid mass with no rough edges at this time. The MRI showed “a 2.4 cm mildly enhancing solid mass concerning for a renal neoplasm.” It also showed that the left kidney has a single 1.2 cm cortical cyst over its upper pole aspect. Please explain what this means. The options for treatment are to completely remove the kidney and see if it is cancerous or just monitor the tumor and see if it continues to grow and remove later. The doctor said the whole kidney has to be removed, because of the central location of the tumor. The doctor also said a biopsy is not a good idea where the mass is located for fear of releasing cancerous cells within the kidney that could move quickly throughout the body. Removal is a drastic measure, no doubt, to test for kidney cancer. Should I just monitor and wait to see what the tumor does or operate and have the kidney removed. What medical action do you suggest that I do? — B.J.R.
CancerMetroWest Daily News

What's Up Doc? Rare Langerhans histiocytosis disease causes tumors, can occur at any age

A: Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), sometimes called histiocytosis X, is a rare cancer (or maybe more accurately a "cancer-like" condition, as some researchers note it also seems to have some properties of an autoimmune condition) where histiocytes (a type of immune cell found in the bone marrow, bloodstream, skin, liver, lungs, lymph glands and spleen that helps destroy foreign materials and fight infection) begin to over-multiply and form tumors (an abnormal mass of tissue). It is not an infectious condition and does not appear to be genetic (it does not seem to run in families). Langerhans histiocytes are specifically found in the skin, mucous membranes and certain other locations. Although this condition can occur at any age and in anyone, it is more common in males than females, and most commonly presents in childhood between the ages of 1 and 3. It is diagnosed in about 1 per 200,000 Americans per year.
CancerOdessa American

CATES: Colon cancer screening recommendation change

I have a big family history of cancer. Both of my parents, most of my aunts and uncles, all my grandparents have had cancer. There are days when I feel a bit like a time bomb with cancer. The thing is though, that both my experiences with my family, and my experiences in healthcare have taught me very well is that cancer has gotten extremely treatable. It is not the whispered “C”-word that I remember from my childhood even in advanced cancers today. The best outcomes with cancer are associated with early detection and early treatment. Because of that, it is so important that people speak to their health care provider about screenings for cancer so if someone is diagnosed with cancer it is caught as early as possible.
CancerFuturity

Melanoma’s ripple effect alters distant healthy tissue

Melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer, alters the metabolism of healthy tissue elsewhere in the body, a study with zebrafish shows. The findings suggest these other tissues could potentially be targeted to help treat cancer. “Tumors rely on a constant supply of nutrients to grow. Instead of competing with...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Researchers Shed Light on Genetic Switch in Melanoma

Melanoma is a serious form of skin cancer that begins in cells known as melanocytes. While it is less common than basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), melanoma is more dangerous because of its ability to spread to other organs more rapidly if it is not treated at an early stage. Researchers have known that the CRTC family of proteins (CRTC1, CRTC2, and CRTC3) is involved in pigmentation and melanoma, yet specific details of the proteins have been unknown. Now researchers at Salk Institute report new findings on the protein CRTC3, which can lead to new treatments for melanoma.
Mental HealthGeorgetown Voice

Why my OCD diagnosis meant so much

I have OCD. But that’s only half of the problem. Of course, a condition like Obsessive Compulsive Disorder—which causes obsessive and uncontrollable intrusive thoughts and urges—is, entirely on its own, enough of an issue to worry about. It’s not cute or quirky; it’s incredibly frustrating, sometimes debilitating, and can transform even the smallest action into nothing short of a battle. OCD doesn’t need any help being a problem.