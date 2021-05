Alvin Liew, Senior Economist at UOB Group, assesses the FOMC minutes of the April 27-28 meeting (Wednesday). “The key highlight of the 27-28 April FOMC policy meeting minutes was a number of the participants “suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases”. However, it is noted that this view came ahead of the disappointing April jobs miss and that the US economy remains more than 8 million jobs below the pre-pandemic level (of Feb 2020) coupled with a surprise uptick in unemployment rate.”