Hudson Rotary brings back car raffle
After a year of cancelling their major fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hudson Daybreak Rotary is bringing back their largest fundraiser for the summer of 2021. Daybreak Rotary will be kicking off their Car Raffle Memorial Day weekend with the final drawing being on Labor Day. Being Daybreak Rotary’s largest fundraiser, it allows the club to immediately put thousands of dollars back into youth programs in the greater Hudson Community.www.hudsonstarobserver.com