newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas-area schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bj0m0_0a75qp3q00

Starting June 1, adults and children 12 and older can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at 16 high schools and middle schools across the Las Vegas Valley in an effort to ensure vaccine sites are convenient and accessible throughout the community.

The Southern Nevada Health District will provide the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at four schools simultaneously for two days at each location.

Second doses will be available at those same schools 21 days later.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

The late-afternoon clinics are designed to make it easier for people to take their shot on the way home from work.

Registration for appointments is now available at snhd.info/covid-vaccine .

Walk-ins will be accepted pending clinic capacity.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

First dose: June 1, June 2. Second Dose: June 22, June 23:

  • Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Swainston Middle School, 3500 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30p.m.
  • Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89141, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Sawyer Middle School, 5450 Redwood St., Las Vegas, NV 89118, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First dose: June 3, June 4. Second dose: June 24, June 25

  • Garside Junior High School, 300 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89107, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Molasky Junior High School, 7801 W. Gilmore Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Burkholder Middle School, 355 W. Van Wagenen St., Henderson, NV 89015, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First dose: June 8, June 9. Second Dose June 29 and June 30

  • Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89110, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Spring Valley High School, 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • West Preparatory Academy, 2050 S. Sapphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

First dose: June 10, June 11. Second Dose July 1, July 2

  • Rancho High School, 1900 Searles Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89101, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Lied Middle School, 5350 W. Tropical Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89130, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • White Middle School, 1661 W. Galleria Dr., Henderson, NV 89014, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Silvestri Junior High School, 1055 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89183, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older.

The Pfizer vaccine was recently authorized for use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age.

Children under the age of 18 must also have written consent from a parent or guardian at the time of services. The Health District’s policy is available on its website at southernnevadahealthdistrict.org

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Henderson, NV
Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Henderson, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Education
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Henderson, NV
Education
Henderson, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Las Vegas Valley#Vaccine Doses#Community Schools#Center Of Disease Control#Pfizer#Walk Ins#Desert Pines High School#Nv 89110#Nv 89032#Tarkanian Middle School#Sawyer Middle School#S Torrey Pines Dr#Nv 89107#Nv 89129#Burkholder Middle School#Valley High School#Nv 89169#Eldorado High School#Verde High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
KTNV 13 Action News

Help for NV renters impacted by Pandemic

A reminder to renters: the end of Nevada's eviction moratorium is May 31st and for now the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratorium ends on June 30th pending a federal appeal to keep it in place. This has valley renters looking for answers with the looming deadline.