NFT Market Set to Reach $175 Million by October

The container washing system market is expected to grow from US$ 720.45 Mn in 2019 to US$ 845.44 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% from 2020 to 2027. Container washing system is used for cleaning, elimination of contaminants, sanitizing, and drying of various storage containers. Various types of containers made up of steel, alloy, plastics are used across various industries for storing and transportation of material and liquids, and these containers require thorough cleaning before they can be used again for storage and transportation. The container washing system is equipped with high pressure pumps, nozzle, and brusher which sprays the water/cleaning liquid inside and outside the of the containers in order to sanitize and eliminate necessary containment from the container. The container washing system has capabilities to clean and dry large volumes of containers within a short period.