NFT Market Set to Reach $175 Million by October
The popularity and relevance of non-fungible tokens have grown massively this year. The exploding trading volume of NFTs is set to reach over $175 million. The prediction was made after Invezz concluded the analysis of the potentials of the NFT market. The increasing demand and awareness of non-fungible tokens reflect in its trading volume that went from $11.5 million in January to over $33.8 million in February. This huge growth has more than doubled in the last month reaching over $86 million.www.thedechained.com