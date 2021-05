On Saturday, May 8, the Old Moose Mercantile held an event in Torrington from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. called Old Moose Market Days. The event was open to the public and featured drinks from Two Horse Hospitality, food from the Wyo Philly Wagon, music by Avid Dishord, out of Scottsbluff Neb., and over 20 different vendors selling various items. From 9-10 a.m., the event was closed to people who had not purchased a VIP pass ahead of time. Included with the VIP pass was a goodie bag and first access to shop at the various vendor booths.