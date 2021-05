CUTTING TIES: Alabama Barker says she’s cutting off her family amid drama with her mother, Shanna Moakler. The 15-year-old called her out as an absentee mom on IG, and the 46-year-old responded saying it was “ridiculous”. Alabama hit up TikTok to share a video of herself lip-syncing “Barking” by Ramz. Over the video she wrote, “I cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest.”