New York, NY, May 12, 2021 — COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been largely concentrated in higher income countries, despite dire need in conflict-affected areas as more transmissible COVID-19 variants drive up cases and intensify pressure on already strained health systems. Inequitable vaccine access has seen the US, UK and the EU each pre-purchase enough approved COVID-19 doses to vaccinate their populations more than twice over; excess doses could vaccinate people aged 16 and over of all 20 of the IRC's 2021 Emergency Watchlist countries.