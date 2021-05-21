The Flash: First Look at Jordan Fisher as Impulse
Season 7 of The Flash has had a lot of milestones for fans to be excited about, including the highly-publicized casting of To All the Boys... and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power star Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen/Impulse. With Bart set to make his debut on the series in its upcoming 150th episode, there's definitely been hype to see how he'll bring the fan-favorite comic character to life — and it looks like he'll be doing it in style. On Friday, The CW released the first official look at Fisher in costume as Impulse, in a promo poster that perfectly pays homage to the character's comic return in 2018's The Flash #50.comicbook.com