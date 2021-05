Tony Hawk has achieved a lot of remarkable things in his life, from being a professional skateboarder to creating his own video-game series, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, to even starting his own skateboard company. Yet perhaps his biggest accomplishment of all is being a dad to his four kids, Riley, Spencer, Keegan, and Kadence. While the Hawk children haven't had the most conventional upbringing — they have three different moms between them — their dad has always been a supportive character in their lives. Plus, they've been able to learn how to skateboard from the legend himself, Birdman. At the end of the day, Hawk told Vogue, "I hope I've taught them the value of perseverance, of believing in yourself, and creating your own path in life." There's no doubt about that. Get to know Riley, Spencer, Keegan, and Kadence ahead!