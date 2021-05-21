newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ericsson Is Undermining America's Effort To Fight Chinese Influence

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 3 days ago

Josh Hammer

Technology, Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T96xe_0a75oPEe00

U.S. national security would suffer—and the Chinese Communist Party would be emboldened—if Ericsson were to ultimately get its way at the International Trade Commission.

Ericsson Is Undermining America's Effort To Fight Chinese Influence

The rise of a hegemonic Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the uncontested leading geopolitical threat posed this century to the survival of the American republic and the American way of life. The CCP’s full-spectrum threat manifests itself in many forms, including military, diplomatic, and economic means.

Intellectual property (IP) also plays a notable role . China is a serial thief of American IP and trade secrets, and Google’s unfortunate triumph in its recent high-profile Supreme Court case against fellow Silicon Valley behemoth Oracle will, in the words of a Hudson Institute friend-of-the-court brief filed in that litigation, “provide a roadmap” for China to “circumvent U.S. international copyright protection for computer code.” No Chinese company plays a greater role in the CCP’s intellectual property espionage campaign—indeed, it is possible no Chinese company is more closely enmeshed with the sprawling CCP apparatus, in general—than telecom giant Huawei , and it is for that reason that the Trump administration worked so diligently to cut the company off from building the 5G networks of the United States and its allies.

It is against this backdrop that Americans must consider a patent infringement case that Ericsson, the Swedish telecom giant, recently filed against Korean conglomerate Samsung at the International Trade Commission. As summarized by Reuters , “Ericsson said the Samsung products infringing on its patents” in the context of 4G and 5G telecom infrastructure systems “are on the tower side of cellular communications, including antennas, radios and base stations and core network products that wirelessly connect to mobile phones and other cellular equipment.”

Although Ericsson and Samsung have announced a settlement of their dispute, the issues raised by Ericsson’s complaint still deserve attention. The complaints came as both companies were in the midst of patent licensing negotiations, and the peculiar timing seems to indicate that Ericsson’s goal was to inflate the negotiated price to license its patents. Specifically, Ericsson requested that the International Trade Commission (ITC) grant an exclusion order and a cease and desist order that would “stop Samsung from selling or importing the products in question .”

More from The National Interest China Will Dominate High-Tech Unless the United States Takes Off the Gloves The Secret Powers of the F-22 and F-35 That Keeps Enemy Fighters Away The U.S. Military Has a New Way to Pulverize the Enemy

But Ericsson’s exclusion order request, if it had been granted, would threaten the United States’ national security and provide a roadmap to giving China the upper technological hand at a time of grave concerns over Chinese equipment infiltrating U.S. networks. If the ITC granted these exclusion orders, then U.S. companies would likely face a supply shortage of telecom networking equipment from trustworthy providers.

And in this instance, the shoe fits: Ericsson has aggressively lobbied for Huawei to be allowed to sell sensitive IT infrastructure in its home country of Sweden, despite the widely recognized national security threats posed by the Chinese giant. Remarkably, Ericsson’s irksome lobbying campaign included CEO Börje Ekholm reportedly sending a series of text messages to the Swedish foreign trade minister pressing her to review Huawei’s exclusion.

The close ties of Ericsson to Huawei should raise concerns for any future ITC activity and sound the alarm for U.S. national security interests, particularly as pertaining to 5G infrastructure development. A future ITC exclusion order, along the lines of what Ericsson recently requested, would give the Swedish company the opportunity to crush Samsung’s budding competition in the 5G space and potentially open a backdoor to CCP-dominated telecom titans that pose a dire threat to the integrity of next-generation 5G infrastructure. Overall, at a time when the U.S. government is working to prevent Chinese technologists from undermining U.S. security, intellectual property, and innovation, the ITC granting a similar exclusion order to Ericsson would have the precise opposite effect. Such an exclusion order would raise serious national security concerns at a time when all hands on deck are required to oppose the CCP’s spreading of its nefarious communist tentacles across all areas of American life. Despite the settlement, China hawks must remain vigilant.

At a time when the news cycle moves a mile a minute and is nearly impossible to keep up with, it is easier than ever to neglect what may, at first blush, seem like a somewhat arcane and recurring intellectual property tussle between two multinational conglomerates. But while American citizens can be forgiven for failing to stay completely abreast of every nook and cranny of the news cycle, American national security would suffer—and the CCP would be emboldened—if Ericsson were to ultimately get its way at the ITC. A recent ITC victory for Ericsson would have been a victory for Huawei, and a victory for Huawei is necessarily a defeat for the American way of life.

Josh Hammer is Newsweek opinion editor and a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation. Twitter: @josh_hammer .

Image: Reuters

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ericsson#Americas#Foreign Trade#U S Allies#American Innovation#Ccp#Ip#Supreme Court#Oracle#Hudson Institute#Americans#Swedish#Reuters#Itc#F 22#Newsweek#Edmund Burke Foundation#Undermining U S Security#Chinese Influence#Chinese Technologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Samsung
Country
Sweden
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

CCP most active in trying to influence Australian politics

Canberra [Australia], May 24 (ANI): Australian intelligence has identified about 500 recent incidents of covert foreign agents interfering in the country's domestic politics with officials saying that the Chinese Community Party (CCP) is by far the "most active" in trying to influence politicians and politics. In an interview for the...
Foreign Policydallassun.com

China opposes mention of Taiwan in US, S Korea statement

Beijing [China], May 25 (ANI): China has expressed strong opposition to a mention of Taiwan in a joint statement issued following the in-person summit between US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in. "We urge relevant countries to speak and act prudentially on the Taiwan question and...
Businessslashdot.org

Huawei Founder Urges Shift To Software To Counter US Sanctions

Not necessarily under a GNU License (Would be nice, but that would be a different topic), but offered to us as source code, in which we can review, then compile in our respective countries before deploying to customers would be a good option. The problem with Huawei is not their...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

The Chinese must be expelled from U.S. capital markets

Most Americans would be shocked and angered to learn that the same Chinese companies currently building weapons to threaten U.S. troops are also simultaneously raising money in U.S. financial markets. And even more disturbing, Wall Street continues to help the Chinese Communist Party access U.S. financial markets and exploit unwitting American investors.
Technology104.1 WIKY

Ericsson flags risk of losing 5G market share in China

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Ericsson said on Monday it might get lower share in China’s 5G roll-out than its share of the current telecom infrastructure market there, partly due to a spat over exclusion of Chinese vendors from Sweden’s roll-out of ultra-fast networks. The warning was included in an updated prospectus...
FIFAForeign Policy

Russia’s Surveillance State Struggles to Wean Itself Off the West

On April 21, as allies of the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny warned that his life was in grave danger three weeks into a hunger strike, protesters rallied in towns and cities across Russia. By the end of the day, only a few dozen people had been arrested in Moscow, a far cry from the thousands of protesters who were rounded up at demonstrations in January.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Huawei founder says company should pivot to software

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has urged the company's employees to focus on software in order to become more autonomous and independent. The trade sanctions imposed on Chinese manufacturers by the Trump administration has forced the likes of Huawei to rethink their business strategy from the inside out. With the current...
BusinessNeowin

Huawei CEO wants to “lead the world” in software to combat U.S. sanctions

Back in 2019 citing security concerns, the United States government added Huawei to the country's entity list, restricting its ability to conduct business with American companies. This locked the company out of Google mobile services on its phones, as well as access to chips from TSMC. The Chinese tech giant was forced to sell its Honor sub-division to a Chinese consortium to save its supply chain and is also looking to sell its P and Mate brands, used for its top-of-the-line flagship devices.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Huawei to move toward software development in wake of US restrictions

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s leadership is moving the company toward software development in the face of crippling pushback by many Western nations against use of the company’s hardware. “First, we must dare to lead the world in the pure software domain,” Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei wrote in an internal memo...
Cell PhonesCNET

Huawei ban timeline: Founder wants to expand software to make up for US sanctions hit

Huawei is a global telecommunications supplier and phone manufacturer, but it remains a pariah in countries like the US. The Chinese company has been under major scrutiny in recent years, and countries like the UK, Sweden and Romanaia have banned the use of its equipment in their 5G networks. Huawei's phones are also virtually invisible in the US despite their huge popularity around the world.
EconomyLight Reading

China needs Ericsson more than Ericsson needs China

There is unlikely to be anyone at China Mobile telling journalists that a government decision to ban Ericsson would drive up costs and slow down 5G rollout, the consequences that UK telecom executives said would follow a clampdown on China's Huawei. As citizens of the world's most Orwellian state, China...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

UK reviews tariffs on U.S. imports amid metal trade impasse

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Monday it had launched a review of its tariffs levied against imports from the United States in response to an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminium...
U.S. PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

Condemning Chinese human rights, Pelosi seeks boycott of olympics

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for a "diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing by the U.S. and global leaders, amid mounting outcry over China's treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said any US attempt to use the Olympics to...