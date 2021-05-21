The Best Toddler Purses For Your Mini Fashionista (That You’ll Want For Yourself)
If you haven’t already noticed, the best purses for toddlers are basically just tiny versions of a purse you would wear. Little kids love mirroring the world around them, which is why they go wild for realistic play with doctor kits and even car wash toys. And purses for little kids are a way for toddlers to play grown-up and experiment with their personal style. But most importantly, purses are pretty! Kids playing dress-up will sometimes throw on two or three purses, because why not?!www.scarymommy.com