Farmers Welcome Warmer Weather as Planting Races Ahead

By Emily Unglesbee
dtnpf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- May's chilly start wasn't welcomed by many this spring. Cool soils slowed emergence, stymied pre-plant herbicides and took a toll on young crop stands. But by golly, cereal crops were happy. "It has been fantastic for winter cereals!" Dan Petker, a farmer from Ontario, Canada, enthused....

