Brendan Rodgers said Leicester still have "work to do" after the FA Cup finalists closed in on a top-four finish in the Premier League with a rare win at Manchester United. A 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday lifted Leicester, who have two league games remaining, to third in the table -- eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham. Leicester face top-four rivals and Champions League finalists Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, seeking to win the trophy for the first time after four defeats in the final.