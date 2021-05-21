newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Knicks bringing in EuroLeague star ahead of playoff matchup with Hawks

By Orel Dizon
Posted by 
Ahn Fire Digital
Ahn Fire Digital
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Knicks are one of the league’s most surprising stories this season. They are playoff-bound after seven straight seasons of missing the postseason. To potentially help the team’s playoff run, the front office is bringing in reinforcement from the EuroLeague. “Knicks guard Luca Vildoza is expected to be...

ahnfiredigital.com
Ahn Fire Digital

Ahn Fire Digital

Los Angeles, CA
24
Followers
534
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

NBA and NFL news, rumors, videos and schedule for sports fans across the globe.

 https://ahnfiredigital.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luca Vildoza
Person
Tom Thibodeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Knicks#Euroleague#The League#League Sources#The New York Knicks#Euroleague#Argentinian#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Playoff roundtable: Bold predictions for Hawks-Knicks series

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks begin a seven-game series this weekend at Madison Square Garden. Before tip-off, the Peachtree Hoops crew weighs in by answering five roundtable questions. In the third installment, we unveil bold predictions for the series. Brad Rowland: The Hawks play at least one game...
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks and Hawks Secure NBA Playoff Berths, End Postseason Droughts

As the NBA's regular season nears its end, the Eastern Conference playoff field added two more teams into mix Wednesday night. The Knicks and Hawks secured postseason bids, ending multi-year playoff droughts in the process. New York clinched its spot thanks to the Celtics' 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers, while Atlanta locked up its berth by beating the Wizards, 120-116.
NBAAS.com

NBA: Hawks, Knicks seal playoff places as Nets' Harden returns

The Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks both clinched NBA playoff places on Wednesday. Hawks into NBA playoffs for first time in four years. Trae Young fuelled the rallying Hawks to a 120-116 win over Russell Westbrook's Washington Wizards midweek. Young posted 33 points and John Collins hit the...
NBAsportsgrindentertainment.com

What team presents the most favorable matchup for the Knicks in the playoffs?

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley joins Maria Marino on GEICO SportsNite to discuss how the Knicks have elevated their status throughout the league, and they look ahead at possible playoff opponents like Miami and Atlanta. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “”go-to”” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
NBAPosted by
Daily News

Julius Randle says Hawks would be a ‘nice’ playoff matchup as Knicks prep for all possibilities

Looking at the numbers, the Knicks and Julius Randle have the most reasons to root for a playoff matchup with the Hawks. “That’d be nice. It’d be nice. They’re a team we’ve beaten every time this year,” Randle said on “Victory the Podcast.” “But they’re also a team that’s really good, so you can’t take them for granted.” Not only did the Knicks sweep Atlanta, Randle posted ridiculous numbers ...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: 3 matchups that will decide the series

The New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks are set to face off in what might be the most tightly contested first-round series of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Both New York and Atlanta are two of the hottest teams in the league. Over their last 15 games, the Knicks have gone 11-4 while the Hawks are 10-5. They finished the season with the same record: 41-31.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Mailbag: Questions ahead of Hawks-Knicks series

With the Atlanta Hawks first round series with the New York Knicks rapidly approaching we opened up the mailbag to take your questions. And you did not disappoint. With this being this version of the Hawks first venture into a playoff environment and being matched up with a Knicks roster getting their first shared postseason experience it’s challenging to know what to expect. But let’s dig in to your questions.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: Who was the better center? Patrick Ewing or Willis Reed?

New York Knicks, Willis Reed, Patrick Ewing, National Basketball Association, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Julius Randle, Larry Johnson, Jerry Lucas, Dave DeBusschere. Patrick Ewing, Knicks. (Photo by MARK D. PHILLIPS/AFP via Getty Images) As we prepare for the playoffs for what feels like the first time in forever,...
NBANBA

Series preview: Playoff newbies Knicks, Hawks ready to keep late rolls going

Going from playoffs to playoffs, both the Knicks and the Hawks will be bringing crews short on postseason experience into their best-of-seven series. We’re not talking Sacramento Kings-like (15 years and counting), but New York last reached the playoffs in 2013 and Atlanta hasn’t appeared since 2016. What changed? Their...
NBAAsbury Park Press

NY Knicks vs. Hawks: 3 things to watch in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs

This was the more favorable matchup for the New York Knicks. Securing the Eastern Conference's fourth seed meant a first-round meeting with the Atlanta Hawks, a team the Knicks beat three times during the regular season. Does that mean the Knicks are feeling overly confident going into the playoffs? Not...
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Their rebuild complete, the new Hawks step into the playoffs

By NBA standards, this Hawks’ rebuild has been a smooth glide. Billy Knight launched a rebuild early this century, and it took him the better part of a decade to lift the club back to the playoffs. (Though, to his credit, once those Hawks got pretty good, they stayed that way for a while.) A couple of years into his process, Knight fielded a series of semi-prosecutorial questions from this correspondent, and then he laughed.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks Playoffs: Atlanta Hawks Season in Review

The New York Knicks will take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Knicks and Hawks finished the regular season with identical 41-31 records but took distinctly different paths to get there. The Knicks are a gritty, defensive-minded team that wildly over-performed expectations...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Game Thread 5/23/21: Hawks vs. Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will battle for Game 1 tonight at 7 pm ET. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition — out for season) Cam Reddish (Achilles soreness) Join us and please be cordial to one another in the comments below.