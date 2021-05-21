Max Scherzer wants 'update' to league COVID-19 protocols

The MLB DFS Friday slate has 13 games and plenty of options for pitching and bats for lineup constructions of all shapes. The slate includes a Coors Field game, as well as a game at Toronto’s temporary home — a minor league stadium in Florida that has created runs like Coors East. Add in an Arizona game that might be played with the roof open in near 100-degree heat and we have several premium environments for offense. With a handful of premium aces on the mound, as well as a few lesser-known options who look highly interesting, there are plenty of directions to turn for pitching. On a slate this size, with this many good options, we can use the public ownership projections to play the leverage game with both our pitching and stacking decisions. Full stacks are the approach for a slate of this size, we want to be leaning into the probability that two teams will put up unique outlier games, rather than hunt for individual one-off slate breakers on both FanDuel and DraftKings tonight.