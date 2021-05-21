newsbreak-logo
Max Scherzer wants 'update' to league COVID-19 protocols

By Mark Polishuk, MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationals right-handers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey were placed on the team’s COVID-related injured list Wednesday after Fedde tested positive for the coronavirus and Rainey was quarantined as a close-contact to Fedde. Since Fedde is asymptomatic and had already received a vaccine, teammate Max Scherzer told reporters, including Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, that he feels Fedde’s trip to the IL was unnecessary.

