New BaT Podcast Episode – Nissan/Datsun Expert Rob Fuller of Z Car Garage

This week Howard and Randy are joined by Rob Fuller of Z Car Garage. Rob has risen to the top of the Nissan/Datsun sports car world and he is a staple at the track where he both races and supports the best Datsun race cars like the BRE 240Z and numerous historic 510 sedans. Many of the Datsuns sold on BaT feature his selected components and tuning, and we had him spec the BaT 240Z that we have driven in events all over the country and also Mexico. Have a listen to our fun conversation!