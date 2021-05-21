newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

New BaT Podcast Episode – Nissan/Datsun Expert Rob Fuller of Z Car Garage

By BaT Pro Tips, Site Updates
bringatrailer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Howard and Randy are joined by Rob Fuller of Z Car Garage. Rob has risen to the top of the Nissan/Datsun sports car world and he is a staple at the track where he both races and supports the best Datsun race cars like the BRE 240Z and numerous historic 510 sedans. Many of the Datsuns sold on BaT feature his selected components and tuning, and we had him spec the BaT 240Z that we have driven in events all over the country and also Mexico. Have a listen to our fun conversation!

bringatrailer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#Track Cars#New Cars#Race Cars#Datsuns#Garage#Feature#Fun#Love#Conversation#Races#This Week#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Traxxas Unveils Insanely Real-Looking Ford Bronco Rock Crawler

A very capable off-roader for your backyard. Traxxas is back with an amazing new toy. The Texas-based radio control model manufacturer has just unveiled its interpretation of the new Ford Bronco, and the video above shows its capabilities. Every time a new Traxxas toy shows up, we expect it to be absolutely awesome, but this time around the new product is even beyond our expectations.
TV & VideosPosted by
106.9 KROC

New Podcast Alert: Listen to Dunken and Carly On-Demand

Podcasts are super popular right now. I really like listening to podcasts when I'm running around my apartment cleaning, doing laundry, doing dishes, that kind of stuff. Now you can listen to your favorite morning show hosts any time, anywhere. Dunken and I have a new podcast!. The podcast is...
TV & Videosthebroadsideonline.com

The Broadside Podcast- Special Episode

A new episode of The Broadside Podcast has been released this week. To visit it, click the link at the bottom. In this week’s special podcast, Marvin Walder interviews Roman Russell about his experience with Central Oregon Youth Career Connect and his resulting internship with Wahoo Films.
TechnologyTubefilter

Spotify Introduces Ability To Share Timestamped Podcast Episodes

Spotify has introduced a new way for podcast listeners to share their favorite audio moments via timestamped links, enabling recipients to instantly tune in to noteworthy moments from any given episode. Previously, listeners could only share links to entire episodes. But now, after tapping the ‘Share’ button while listening to...
Buying CarsWallpaper*

Glamorous garages explored in a love letter to cars

Charlotte and Peter Fiell, best known for their books on furniture and interiors, turn their practised hands and well-trained eyes to assemble a collection of the world’s most significant classic cars. As its name suggests, this two-volume slipcased set doesn’t cover any old automotive conveyances. Instead, Ultimate Collector Cars is about those rare machines, old and new, that transcend being just a mere mode of transport. This is the car as art, both sculptural, sonic and visceral.
Carsmotorverso.com

My Summer Car Guide – How To Get Your Old Datsun Up And Running

My Summer Car is not a game… It’s a fever dream. This is an imagination of what happens if you got transported into the middle of a rural Finnish countryside. Surrounded by a completely wacky world that can humor you as much as it can kill, you’re then tasked with building a car. Though for an experience this silly, the car building part of the game is surprisingly meticulous and detailed. That will the premise of our My Summer Car guide; how to actually put the car together.
Carsdrivetribe.com

This Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat on 34-inch rims looks absolutely ridiculous

It's very interesting to look at the different modified car scenes from around the world. Some love big spoilers, some love stupidly long front-splitters, and others like big wheels...apparently. As you can see from the video below, this is a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with what can only be described...
Sportsbarrettsportsmedia.com

Media Noise Podcast – Episode 29

Demetri Ravanos dives into the value play-by-play rights have to radio stations. He also welcomes in Ricky Keeler to talk about Michael Kay and drive time in New York and touches on some broadcasting odds and ends in hockey and basketball with Andy Masur. Demetri Ravanos. Demetri Ravanos is the...
Buying CarsThe Auto Chanel

All-New 2022 Nissan Pathfinder: Maximizing Utility

NASHVILLE, Tenn.-The all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder features 10.6 cubic feet of interior volume more than the previous model, and it maximizes every inch with family flexibility at top of mind. While keeping overall vehicle dimensions similar, thoughtful design changes – including increased track width and overall vehicle width, and a...
Carssilodrome.com

An Unusual Ferrari 308 GTB LM Evocation

Reading time: about 3 minutes. This eye-catching Ferrari 308 GTB has been brought up to LM specification and now closely resembles the 308 GTB LM raced by Maurice Dantinne in the ‘70s and ‘80s. The car has been thoroughly rebuilt for track day and fast road use with the interior largely stripped of its non-essential conveniences, saving 80 kgs (176 lbs) of weight in the process.
Buying CarsMySanAntonio

A Long-Missing 1960 Corvette Was Sold At Auction This Weekend

Over the years, 24 Hours of Le Mans is a race where the behind-the-scenes engineering can be every bit as thrilling as the drama found in the actual race itself. The 1960 edition is one such example, with the Briggs Cunningham team competing with a trio of Corvettes — albeit entered in a way to avoid a General Motors ban on racing. Two of the three Corvettes returned to Le Mans for the 50th anniversary of the race; one, however, was considered missing at the time.
Buying CarsAutoGuide.com

2021 Nissan Kicks Review: Rebranding the Modern City Car

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 7.7/6.6/7.2. Starting Price (USD): $20,700 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $25,430 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $21,568 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $26,668 (inc. dest.) Mad Men’s Don Draper is not a role model by any stretch, but this quote of his is sage advice. If...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Revealed! Ford Purposely Underrated The New Bronco

The reborn 2021 Ford Bronco is one of the Blue Oval's most highly anticipated new reveals of the year, alongside the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. Next year, the big debut will be the all-electric F-150, which could revive the Lightning name. But the focus right now remains all Bronco because the first deliveries are due this year after a nearly year-long wait.
Carsclassicmotorsports.com

Going Back to the Future With the Nissan Pike Cars

Perhaps what was once retro is retro yet again. Back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Nissan released a string of classically styled small cars for the home market: the Figaro, Pao, S-Cargo, Pao and Be-1. Because they came from Nissan’s Pike Factory, together they’re often called Pike cars.
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

History’s Strangest Car Designs

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back in 2021, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, […]
CarsMaxim

The 212-MPH McLaren 720S Supercar Gets Racy Special Edition

McLaren appears to have taken a page from Ford's playbook in dropping the latest edition of its benchmark 720S supercar. Like the American automaker has done with both the Ford GT and Mustang Shelby GT500, the British marque dressed its Super Series roadster in the famous Gulf Oil livery. The...