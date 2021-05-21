newsbreak-logo
Phillipsburg, NJ

As pandemic spread pain and panic, Phillipsburg’s congressman chased profit

By The Associated Press
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the early days of the pandemic, U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski scolded those looking to capitalize on the once-in-a-century health crisis. “This is not the time for anybody to be profiting off of selling ventilators, vaccines, drugs, treatments, PPE (personal protective equipment), anywhere in the world,” the second-term Democrat and former assistant secretary of state told MSNBC in April 2020.

