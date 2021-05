Ken Jeong is set to star in a half-hour dramedy series titled Shoot the Moon, which is being developed by Amazon and producer Daniel Dae Kim. The project is loosely based on the “life failures” of Paul Bae, who is a former high school English teacher and stand-up comedian who created The Black Tapes podcast series. It’s explained that Bae was “an evangelical youth pastor who married his college sweetheart. After he lost his wife, to divorce, and Jesus, to atheism, he embarked on a stumbling years-long journey with his friends and family back to wholeness.”