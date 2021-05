Joan MacDonald may be retiring as Bluff Creek Elementary School’s principal on June 30, but she’s spending her last few months doing more than just administrative duties. “I’ve been serving lunch, teaching in some classrooms and I dressed up as a unicorn last week,” MacDonald said. “Kids like that kind of stuff, and as a principal, I don’t get to be in classrooms as often as you’d like. It’s my way of letting kids know that even though I’m leaving, it’s not because I don’t care about them — I feel so blessed to have known them for so long.”