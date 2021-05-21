newsbreak-logo
Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

