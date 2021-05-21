newsbreak-logo
Teacher Framed by Joel Greenberg in Scheme That Triggered Matt Gaetz Investigation Speaks

By Tessa Stuart
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Beute had been a teacher for almost two and half decades when he got the idea in his head to run for local office. A week after Beute filed his paperwork to run for tax collector of Seminole County, Florida, the school where he’d worked for 17 years received an anonymous letter falsely accusing him of an improper relationship with a student. Soon, sock-puppet accounts appeared online parroting the same lie. Beute went on administrative leave, and two weeks later, an investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department cleared his name.

